HBO Sets Capitol Insurrection Doc From ‘Leaving Neverland’ Director

HBO will premiere “Four Hours at the Capitol,” a new documentary about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, on Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday.

The film, which features never-before-seen footage is executive produced by “Leaving Neverland” director Dan Reed. Jamie Roberts is directing. The documentary is a joint effort from HBO and the BBC and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

According to HBO, the movie is “tightly focused and comprehensive” and “unfolds with urgent precision” as it shows how violence escalated that day. In addition to the never-before-seen footage, “Four Hours at the Capitol” features exclusive interviews that show the personal experiences of those who witnessed the events. Among those interviewed are Reps. Jim McGovern, Eric Swalwell, Ruben Gallego, Buddy Carter and Rosa DeLauro as well as Sens. Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin. D.C Metropolitan police officers Mike Fanone, Jimmy Albright and Daniel Hodges; Commanders Ramey Kyle and Robert Glover and Capitol police officers Winston Pingeon, Byron Evans and Keith Robishaw; protestors/rioters including Couy Griffin, Dominic Box, Nick Alvear, Eddie Block and Bobbie Picklessit for interviews, too, as do journalists and Capitol staffers.

Supporters of then-president Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The riot left five dead, got Trump impeached and banned from social media and led to a Congressional investigation.