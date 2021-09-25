Avoid This Breakfast Food If You Want To Live Longer

Unfortunately, cereal isn’t the only food you need to avoid at breakfast. According to Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, many breakfast foods have an “extremely high sugar and processed carbohydrate content, which is known to lead to poor gut health and increase aging” (via Eat This, Not That!. For example, pancakes are high in butter, sugar, processed ingredients, and can be a source of inflammation. Consuming these foods often can lead to weight gain, inflammation, faster aging, and even worse, death.

If you want to live longer, avoid processed meats such as bacon and sausage. “These types of meat usually contain a preservative called nitrate,” Courtney D’Angelo, MS, RD, shared Eat This, Not That! “which has been linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.” These meats can be added to your breakfast occasionally if you choose uncured cuts. Pastries are also best avoided as they can be high in fat and sugar. Eggs, avocados, and unsweetened oatmeal are all good breakfast options. You can eat processed foods if you don’t want to consume too much sugar or sodium.