Inside Oleksandr Usyk’s only defeat when he was knocked down and stopped

Oleksandr Usyk has enjoyed a perfect professional career thus far with 18 straight victories under his belt.

The skilled Ukrainian fighter is a master of the squared circle. He has won all four cruiserweight belts before moving up to heavyweight to take on unified champion Anthony Joshua.

In the amateur ranks, he won gold medals at Olympic Games, World Championships, and European Championships. He also has a impressive 335-15 record.

Six years ago, Usyk lost to Matvey Korobov in a stoppage.







When recalling his clash with the future cruiserweight king at the 2006 European Boxing Championships, Korobov said: “There was a knockdown, there was a stoppage.

“I think I dropped him off his feet. The referee got a knockdown. That was my impression of the final round, the second if I am correct.

“The third round was stopped by the points, because I was many points ahead of him.”

In amateur boxing, the ‘Mercy Rule’ allowed a fighter to be spared by the referee if he is being completely outclassed by his opponent.

It was necessary to save Usyk from the wrath of Korobov on this occasion.







Commonwealth gold medallist Stephen Smith, who competed at the same tournament, said: “He [Korobov] used to win a lot on that outclass rule, the outscored rule, where he was 20 points ahead.

“Beating Usyk by 20 points now is an unbelievable result, but at the time, it was certainly no surprise to anyone.

“Everyone probably expected it. He was doing it to everyone.”







Usyk was scheduled to meet Korobov again three months later, but when the bout never materialised the latter received a ‘walkover win’.

Instead, the distraught prospect fought his way up from 75kg to 91kgs where he discovered his true calling as an amateur.

Joshua will be Usyk’s opponent on Saturday. There are three heavyweight titles at stake. Usyk hopes to avoid another brutal defeat.