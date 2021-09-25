Inside Oleksandr Usyk’s only defeat when he was knocked down and stopped

By Brandon Pitt
In
Oleksandr Usyk has enjoyed a perfect professional career thus far with 18 straight victories under his belt.

The skilled Ukrainian fighter is a master of the squared circle. He has won all four cruiserweight belts before moving up to heavyweight to take on unified champion Anthony Joshua.

In the amateur ranks, he won gold medals at Olympic Games, World Championships, and European Championships. He also has a impressive 335-15 record.

Six years ago, Usyk lost to Matvey Korobov in a stoppage.



Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk has enjoyed a perfect professional career thus far with 18 straight victories under his belt

When recalling his clash with the future cruiserweight king at the 2006 European Boxing Championships, Korobov said: “There was a knockdown, there was a stoppage.

“I think I dropped him off his feet. The referee got a knockdown. That was my impression of the final round, the second if I am correct.

Is Oleksandr Usyk going to beat Anthony Joshua, or not? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.



Oleksandr Usyk of the Ukraine (in red) defends against Clemente Russo of Italy (in blue) during the Heavyweight (91kg) boxing final of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the ExCel Arena August 11, 2012 in London. Usyk won gold on a 14-11 points decision
But the former undisputed cruiserweight champion was once knocked down and stopped in the amateurs

“The third round was stopped by the points, because I was many points ahead of him.”

In amateur boxing, the ‘Mercy Rule’ allowed a fighter to be spared by the referee if he is being completely outclassed by his opponent.

It was necessary to save Usyk from the wrath of Korobov on this occasion.



MIANYANG, CHINA: Korobov Matvey (R) of Russia exchanges punches with Emilio Correa Bayeux of Cuba during their 75 kg category semi-final of the13th World Senior Boxing Championships in Mianyang city, in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, 19 November 2005
Matvey Korobov handed the Ukrainian his only stoppage defeat in 2006



Commonwealth gold medallist Stephen Smith, who competed at the same tournament, said: “He [Korobov] used to win a lot on that outclass rule, the outscored rule, where he was 20 points ahead.

“Beating Usyk by 20 points now is an unbelievable result, but at the time, it was certainly no surprise to anyone.

“Everyone probably expected it. He was doing it to everyone.”



Oleksandr Usyk with his gold medal at London 2012
But Usyk eventually moved up to heavyweight and won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London

Usyk was scheduled to meet Korobov again three months later, but when the bout never materialised the latter received a ‘walkover win’.

Instead, the distraught prospect fought his way up from 75kg to 91kgs where he discovered his true calling as an amateur.

Joshua will be Usyk’s opponent on Saturday. There are three heavyweight titles at stake. Usyk hopes to avoid another brutal defeat.

