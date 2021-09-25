Is there a relationship between Alfred Enoch and his “Foundation” star? Details are available.

He does in fact have a girlfriend, who he’s been living within London for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Guardian. Alfred is most likely very private, as there aren’t any photos of the girl he is rumored to have been with.

Back in 2017, there was tons of gossip swirling about whether or not Alfred was dating his HTGAWM castmate, Aja Naomi King. Although there were many Insta photos and signs, it was never confirmed.

As for the series adaptation of Foundation, the story follows a mathematician living in the fictional Galactic Empire, Trantor, who sees the tragic demise of humankind approaching. No matter what opposition he gets, he’ll do anything to save it. Alfred had a few words regarding the premise of Foundation, which he relayed in a teleconference. “I wish it were weird, it would be nice to have a time where a story about the tension between knowledge and power is not apt. Right?”