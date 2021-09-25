Exclusive to ‘Alaskan Bush People,’ Charcoal DIY Beauty Tips With Rain And Snowbird

Charcoal is a valuable and unexpected by-product that Snowbird (AKA Birdie) and Rain use on the next edition of Alaskan Bush People.

In the Shows Ace exclusive clip, we see the sisters, ages 26 and 18, create some eyeliner and minty toothpaste out of charcoal embers and burnt wood.

Birdie, however, gets too much charcoal in one eye.

Alaskan Bush People and their charcoal uses

The girls are having a chat in the clip below. Birdie points out that they were taught to make use of what they had, even if they only had a piece.

She says: “No matter what that is or how it was given to you, and so when the good Lord gives you a wildfire, you have to use the charcoal.”

Rain is excited for her DIY beauty project: Homemade eyeliner.

She says: “I’ve wanted to make my own eyeliner. It has to be a very fine powder.”

As she pulverizes the charcoal, Birdie gets a little too excited and puts a lump of charcoal too near her eye and gets some in it. Then, she says: ” Oh, that’s in the eye, that was a little much.”

Rain shares that she wanted to make charcoal eyeliner forever and read up on some old plant books for a failsafe recipe.

Rain says that she was looking for makeup that would work with their simple lives. “It’s hard to wear makeup in the bush so you want something that you have to use gasoline to get it off of your face so it stays there all day that looks good.”

Birdie tells her that the liner is working and has a nice smoky look.

The next DIY beauty project will be toothpaste. The results of the mint-infused charcoal cleaner are less than beautiful. Birdie gets in trouble as she spits on Rain’s “living room” outdoor floor, and Rain is less than pleased with her sister’s manners.

The new season

The Brown family is dedicating this season to their beloved patriarch, Billy Brown. The family will continue to honor his vision and spirit of adventure for future generations.

After the tragic wildfire that devastated North Star Ranch last year, the Browns are now weighing whether to rebuild.

His dream was alive and kicking, and he inspired new, big adventures, such as the hunt for gold or a long voyage back to Alaska. He died suddenly, leaving his family to pick up the pieces after the loss of their patriarch.

The Brown family finds gold mine entrances on land unexplored in the weeks before the wildfire. This led Bird, Rain, Bear, and Bear to venture further than 70 feet below the surface. Then, following the wildfire that swept through the mountain, the Wolfpack returns to their homestead to assess the damage and decide if the dream they’ve been building in Washington is worth carrying on.

Creatives for the series

Alaskan Bush People is produced for Discovery Channel by Park Slope Productions. Park Slope has three executive producers: Terrence Sacchi and Paul Reitano. OG Schoonover and Mathew Schadle are the co-executive producers. John Slaughter is the executive producer for Discovery Channel and Paola Espinosa is the associate producer.

Alaskan Bush People premieres Sunday, September 19 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.