Inside King Charles’ £1.2m holiday home kitted out with a ballroom and dining table for 16… now you can stay too

KING Charles’ posh holiday home comes complete with its own ballroom and a dining table which can seat 16 people – and you can stay there as well.

The downside is that it will cost a cool £2,400-a-week.

King Charles is understood to spend a week or two every summer at the cottage

King Charles is understood to spend a week or two every summer at the cottageCredit: Getty
Charles bought the cottage in 2007 for £1.2m and had it restored

Charles bought the cottage in 2007 for £1.2m and had it restoredCredit: Getty
Prince William is said to be keen to rent the property out as a holiday let

Prince William is said to be keen to rent the property out as a holiday letCredit: Getty

The picturesque cottage in Brecon Beacons which cost £1.2million was bought through the Duchy of Cornwall, which Prince William took over after the Queen’s death last year.

Charles, purchased the property called Llwynywermod in 2007, when he was the Prince of Wales, and had it restored using traditional techniques.

The monarch usually stays at the three-bedroom cottage for a week or two every summer.

Wills now reportedly wants to rent it out as a holiday home.

Three nearby properties owned by the Duchy are already let out.

Llwynywermod in the village of Myddfai in Carmarthenshire comes with a Grade II-listed barn attached to the main house which serves as a dining room for up to 16 guests and is set in a sizeable 192 acres of countryside.

FINE DINING

The dining hall is easily big enough to double as a ballroom for parties and dancing

The dining hall is easily big enough to double as a ballroom for parties and dancingCredit: Rex
The dining hall also comes with a rather impressive fire place

The dining hall also comes with a rather impressive fire placeCredit: Rex

It was restored by architect Craig Hamilton while the interiors were done by the Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot, and also features custom-made carpets and a sustainable wood-chip boiler.

Many of the doors inside were made from Duchy of Cornwall oak.

The carpet in the barn is reportedly based on an eighteenth-century Welsh blanket design, and was woven by D & S Bamford.

A reed-bed filtration system is being installed, as is rainwater storage, according to reports.

Elliot is said to have used predominantly Welsh furniture, textiles and objects for inside.

WELSH DECORATIONS

She also is thought to have travelled the country in search of antique Welsh pieces including quilts and glazed-earthenware.

It’s believed Charles stayed at the cottage in 2021 following the funeral of his father Prince Philip, so he could mourn privately.

Some of the pots are said to come from Claypits and Ewenny Potteries while the Welsh dresser dates back to the 18th century

Some of the pots are said to come from Claypits and Ewenny Potteries while the Welsh dresser dates back to the 18th centuryCredit: Rex
There's another dining table in one of the cottages which is said to have come from Heal's

There’s another dining table in one of the cottages which is said to have come from Heal’sCredit: Rex
The furnishings are thought to have been sourced locally

The furnishings are thought to have been sourced locallyCredit: Rex
The interiors were designed by Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot

The interiors were designed by Queen Camilla’s sister Annabel ElliotCredit: Rex
Welsh furniture and textiles were mainly used for the inside

Welsh furniture and textiles were mainly used for the insideCredit: Rex
There are sizeable bathrooms in the cottage

There are sizeable bathrooms in the cottageCredit: Rex
The cottage, which is set in 192 acres, is surrounded by woodland

The cottage, which is set in 192 acres, is surrounded by woodlandCredit: Getty

