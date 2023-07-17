Fire rages through Royal Albion Hotel on its third day… high winds blamed for the struggle to contain it

The battle between firefighter and a horrifying blaze that has ravaged a Brighton Hotel is now in its third day.

On Saturday, smoke billowed metres high from the Royal Albion Hotel in Old Steine.

3 Firefighters control the fire and bring it under control at Royal Albion Hotel Credit: Getty

3 Still raging, a massive fire is destroying the Albion Hotel Rex

3 According to initial reports, the fire began on the 4th floor of the hotel

The fire that started on the 4th floor is still burning despite the efforts of over 70 firefighters.

They are now forced, due to the high wind conditions, to use demolition as a way of putting out a fire.

Winds have blown across the city and fuelled fires.

The incident is still ongoing, according to a spokesperson from the ESFRS. The firefighting is being done by firefighters using ground monitors (ground radars), main jets, and an aerial ladder platform.

The police expect to stay on site until the evening. Stay away from this area. Please keep all windows and door closed.

No casualties have been reported. The investigation will take some time to complete.

We continue to receive substantial support from Sussex Police Ambulance services Southern Water Building Control, BHCC and Emergency planning.