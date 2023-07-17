How to detect if your microphone has been HACKED by the chilling marks on your iPhone

The secret symbols that appear on iPhones have now been unveiled, one of which tells the user that their microphone has been compromised.

Users may notice a small white dot near the scale of the weather in their app. This is not a cause for concern.

2 There’s no need to worry about the white dot that appears in your weather app Credit: Getty

2 If you cannot locate the app on your phone using your camera, some dots may be a cause of concern. Apple

This white dot is just a way to show the temperature of your location.

You may see blue, orange or green dots near the clock on the right-hand side of your phone.

When an application accesses your location, a blue dot will appear. But this is not always malicious.

Orange dots indicate that the microphone on your phone is active, while green dots mean your camera has been activated by an application.

You may be noticing signals that you didn’t give your permission for the location, camera or mic to. You can also find out more about the app.Check your phone because you might be hacked.

You can check the Control Center of your Settings to find out which apps are able to access your microphone, your camera or your location.

Check that you haven’t had your phone hacked, or malware installed.

Thousands of iPhone owners received a warning last week that they should check their devices to see if there is malware.

Malware can infect your device using many different methods and the outcome can prove disastrous.

For example, ‘ad malware’ can overwhelm your iPhone with advertisements in the form of pop-ups.

The Banker Malware specifically targets sensitive information about your banking in order to steal your money.

Malware can be detected by several different signs.