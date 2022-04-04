India’s Zee And Mexico’s TelevisaUnivision In “Historic Collaboration

“Historic Collaboration” From India’s Zee And Mexico’s TelevisaUnivision

India’s ZEE Entertainment and Mexico’s TelevisaUnivision have joined for what they are describing as a “historic first of its kind collaboration” on an international travelog. The Spice Trails: Latin America will spotlight verdant lands, understanding the influence of spices in the local culture, economy, cuisine and traditions across 12 30-minute episodes. The show will travel to Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Argentina, in what is being described as a “historic first of its kind” by the Indian and Mexican media giants. “I am confident that the series will capture the imagination of audiences around the world, allowing them to vicariously travel and experience these exotic lands,” said Sunita Uchil, Executive Vice President, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises.

Germany’s ‘House Of Promises’ Wins Mip Drama Award

Germany’s House of Promises has won the 7th Mip Drama Buyers’ Coup de Coeur award. The romantic drama, set in Berlin, explores the story behind department store Jonass, which went on to become Berlin’s Soho House. The RTL+ original was victorious last night during a swanky ceremony at the Cannes Palais des Festivals, which has been hosting Canneseries for the last four days and kicked off Mip TV today.

British Science Test ‘The 1% Club’ Set For RTL Nederlands Remake

RTL Nederlands is joining The 1% Club after acquiring the British format for a Dutch remake from BBC Studios. The gameshow, originally from Magnum Media for ITV, will be known locally as De 1% Quiz. Fremantle-owned Blue Circle will handle production ahead of a premiere on RTL4 in May. The show uses a scientific study that allows viewers to test their smarts against the public. BBCS has already sold the format to French and Israeli broadcasters.

Factual Doc ‘Evolve’ Sells Ahead Of Patrick Ayree Mip Doc Keynote

Wildlife presenter Patrick Ayree’s documentary series Evolve has sold to a string of broadcasters ahead of his keynote speech at Mip Doc in Cannes. UK-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has shopped the six-part series to ABC in Australia, Viasat World (Nordic and Central and Eastern Europe), Rai (Italy) and NRK (Norway) among others. The show, originally created for factual SVoD service Curiosity, is from Beach House Productions in association with Blue Ant Media. It’s billed as a “refreshing and uplifting global journey” into the world of biomimicry, exploring whether the animal world can provide futuristic solutions to global problems.

NENT To Launch Barcelona Tech Hub

NENT streamer Viaplay is to launch a tech hub in Barcelona to support ongoing international expansion. The hub will open in June, bringing together product management, design and front-and-back-end development. The streamer is launching in a range of European territories next year and premiering 60 originals, as it targets 16 countries by the end of next year and 12M subs by December 2025. If given shareholder approval, it will soon rebrand from NENT Group to Viaplay Group.