Bruno Mars Had Twitter Talking And It Had Nothing To Do With His Grammys Win
By Tom O'Brien
In an absolutely boss move, Bruno Mars lit a cigarette on the 2022 Grammys stage while receiving yet another award. As the other half of Silk Sonic, Anderson .Paak, was delivering their acceptance speech, Mars pulled a cigarette from his pocket and lit it in front of the audience and the millions of viewers worldwide. It’s unclear whether it was against the rules, but fans applauded the gesture, as it was as suave and indicative of, “This is my moment,” than anything we saw on the Grammys stage.

“Bruno Mars lighting a cigarette on stage while receiving Record Of The Year is one of the greatest Grammy moments of all time,” one fan tweeted. “Bruno mars lighting up a cigarette as he accepts [his] umpteenth Grammy with Anderson paak was unreasonably smooth,” exclaimed another. Mars took a risk with that move, but people found it legendary. We’ll surely remember it for years to come!

