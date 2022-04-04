CNN Allegedly Looking To Poach Joe Scarborough, CBS Hosts; Threatening To Replace Current Anchors, Network Gossip Claims

Is CNN looking to shake things up? Rumor has it, the network has run into some trouble with its current pundits and is looking to recruit some outside talent. Here’s the latest network gossip from the tabloids.

CNN Looking To Replace Chris Cuomo With A Famous Face?

Back in February, the National Enquirer reported CNN was courting Gayle King to fill the big shoes Chris Cuomo left behind at the network. “CNN threw the kitchen sink at Gayle,” an insider dished. Sources said the network hoped King’s squeaky clean reputation would help “pull in a new audience and erase the stain of disgrace he brought to the network.”

While it was true that CNN momentarily had its eye on King, that could be said for just about every major news network. King has been in high demand lately, but it doesn’t look like she was swayed too far away from CBS. And we definitely knew to take this story with a grain of salt since the Enquirer was just reporting that King was being forced out of CBS.

CBS Is Safe, But What About MSNBC?

Then the Enquirer reported that CNN was actually changing course, and headed straight for MSNBC’s Morning Joe. Apparently, new CNN exec Chris Licht had a history with the program’s stars Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, and he wanted to poach their star power for his new network. “When CBS hired Chris, he wanted Joe and Mika to head up his morning show, but they couldn’t get out of their deal with NBC,” the tipster revealed. “Now, he’s trying the same trick at CNN, hoping this time he’ll pull it off.”

But, while we admitted that anything is possible, Brzezinski and Scarborough seemed pretty settled over at MSNBC. The pair’s previously 3-hour long morning show was recently extended for a fourth hour, meaning that the network was handing them a huge chunk of their programming. And since Morning Joe had been at MSNBC since 2007, it’s clear that the pair’s loyalty wouldn’t be easily bought.

CNN Warning Reporters To ‘Clean Up Their Acts’?

Then the Enquirer reported that CNN needed to bring in some new talent fast after Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon’s wild behavior on their respective New Year’s Eve broadcasts. “This is what CNN has become — a clown show,” an insider charged. “The network cannot afford to have its marquee talent look bad on the air… Both Don and Anderson have been warned to clean up their acts or face the consequences!”

Yet, after taking a closer look at the incidences, it was clear that Cooper and Lemon had nothing to worry about. First of all, everyone’s complaints about Cooper’s broadcast were actually about his co-host Andy Cohen. The Bravo star got a slap on the wrist but was ultimately invited back for the next NYE broadcast. As for Lemon, while he played it loose with his drinking, most people found his rambling funny. Overall, it was clear that while CNN didn’t love these displays, the reporters’ jobs weren’t in jeopardy.

