In Never Have I Ever, who does Devi end up with? (EXCLUSIVE)

Who does Devi end up with in 'Never Have I Ever'? Season 4 of Netflix's teen rom-com series is finally here, and so is Devi's series finale.

This article contains spoilers. Never Have I ever The series final. The Netflix original series Mindy Kaling, produced by Mindy Kaling, has been available since its debut in 2009. Never Have I everIts fourth and last season has come. This means we see how Devi has transformed from the nerd paralyzed after her father’s sudden and tragic death into a confident and young woman ready to take on the world. Then we can see what happens to her.

Devi’s love life has been a bit of a mess throughout Never Have I ever. She had what seemed like an unrequited crush on the school golden boy, Paxton, but once they started hooking up, she realized she also had feelings for her longtime “nemesis,” Ben. She dates Des briefly in Season 3 and Ethan for some time in Season 4. What happens in the final? Lee Rodriguez who portrays Fabiola spoke to us regarding the finale of the series.

Netflix

Devi ends up with Ben at the end of ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Devi certainly could have chosen herself. But sometimes the lead lady ends up with someone else! And honestly, we’re shipping it. Devi finally accepts her feelings towards Ben in Season 4. Ben is unfortunately ensnared with Margot for most of the year. Devi briefly flirts with Ethan, played by Michael Cimino. However, it is not long before she realizes Ben is the one for her.

Netflix

It’s a classic story of nemeses-turned-lovers. They had been rivals in school their entire lives. They competed for best grades, winning debate teams, and other awards that helped build college résumés. This makes them, in a sense, equals. By the fourth season, it’s only natural that they would want to be with each other.

i havent been following never have i ever that much but devi BETTER end up with ben he’s obviously the better choice that or she’s just a single queen but i’m anti paxton pic.twitter.com/vmr2DiKXP8 — maggie ❣️ (@moggieandcheese) June 7, 2023

Knowing Devi, ending up with Ben now doesn’t necessarily mean that she’ll end up with him forever, but it’s nice to see the two of them happy and stable, if only for a moment. Devi finally learns how to stop obsessing over her romantic interests by the end of the series. But when Ben flies back across the country to tell Devi how he really feels, he asks her to “be together for real.”

Netflix

Although they’ll be at different colleges — Devi at Princeton and Ben at Columbia — they’re only a quick train ride away. And in the series’ final moments, Devi and Ben snuggle on Devi’s dorm room bed, showing how a mid-distance college relationship can not just work but also provide a needed sense of comfort.