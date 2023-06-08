Dani Dyer announces Jarrod Santi as Jarrod Jarrod Jarrod to her children, who are West Ham fans

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
Entertainment

DANI Dyer revealed Jarrod Bowen’s name, which is a cute nickname for her son Santi.

She posted a picture of her two children supporting West Ham’s star in Europa Conference League.

Dani Dyer shared a snap of her kids, Santi, Star and Summer

2

Dani Dyer posted a photo of Santi, Star, and Summer.Credit: danidyerxx/Instagram
Dani with her West Ham ace boyfriend Jarrod Bowen

2

Jarrod Bowen, the West Ham star Jarrod’s boyfriend

Dani’s son from an earlier relationship calls the West Ham star “JayJay”.

Santi was pictured with his new twin siblings in a snap on Instagram as Dani captioned it: “Good luck to our daddy & jayjay tonight we love you.”

Wednesday night’s game saw West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 thanks to Dani’s boyfriend’s heroic 90th-minute goal.

The former Love Island star gushed over Jarrod for bagging a last-minute goal and securing the London club their first major trophy in 43 years.

The couple recently welcomed twin daughters, Star and Summer.

Dani, a mother of newborns at home, watched as her beau’s team won the championship from her couch.

While the players exploded in wild joy on the pitch, Dani took to Instagram to share her happiness with her 3.7million followers.

She posted an image of the post-match interview, along with a trio of hearts and a cry-face emoticon.

