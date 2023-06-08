GH Spoilers, Thursday, June 8, Answers to Questions, Options and Accusations

General Hospital (GH), Thursday 8th June spoilers tease questions, answers and allegations. Tracy Quartermaine is Jane Elliot’s answer, Harrison Chase, Josh Swickard, has questions. Dex Heller Evan Hofer takes an alternative, Ned Quartermaine Wally Kurth (is making an accusation).

General Hospital Spoilers – Tracy Quartermaine, The Answer?

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) approaches Tracy and tells her she’s the answer to his problem. Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) had been talking to Zeke Robinson about turning himself into the SEC, when he decided that there was another way. Drew may still believe that Ned is the person who called the SEC to report him and Carly Spencer for insider dealing.

Drew could be accusing Tracy. He may have discussed with her about working, and accused her of being a whistleblower in order to get Ned confess. Still, Drew feels the least risk to family would be for him to sacrifice himself for Carly and her family’s freedom.

GH Spoilers – Questions

Chase, who is clearly out of touch, has some questions to ask Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). He doesn’t realize that Brook Lynn’s grandmother Tracy intervened with the civilian review board to help him get reinstated with the PCPD. Tracy, in return for Brook Lynn’s return to Deception Cosmetics and her role as corporate spy demanded Brook Lynn come back. Chase is now asking Brook Lynn when she quit her music management job and went back to Deception Cosmetics.

General Hospital Spoilers – Dante Falconeri Is Concerned

Dante Falconeri’s (Dominic Zamprogna) approach someone else, asking for assistance with Anna Devane. Anna’s been somewhat MIA of her own choosing since being fired from the WSB of her own choosing, as opposed to facing charges of treason. Basically, it was a quid pro quo, Anna threatening to take the WSB down with her because of things she knew about them that they didn’t want made known.

The question is, will Anna give up sleuthing to crochet tea cozys and look back on the past with fondness? Dante ensures that Anna receives some kind of support, even if she doesn’t want it.

GH Spoilers – Options

Back at the Spencer kitchen, Dex realizes he has more options than Anna, and tells Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) this is his best option and he’s going to take it! Sonny Corinthos spoke to Maurice Benard (Maurice Benard). Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart), earlier, about accepting another Pikeman package but not opening it before finding out who was on his back. Dex is told by him that there’s great potential for Dex and he can belong anywhere, but Dex has to be committed and all-in.

It sounds like Dex will be full on as Sonny’s new enforcer, but making things a little safer by not opening crates that could explode before knowing who they’re dealing with. Valentin didn’t know and didn’t think Pikeman knew who the sniper was either.

General Hospital Spoilers – Motherly Confrontation

After stomping Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) video evidence against Sonny to death with her spike heel, Carly’s stomped over to GH where she confronts her son in a private spot. Carly has already explained what would happen if Sonny were in jail, that Sonny’s enemies would be in control and that they would all die. Carly seems to be reminding them of all the times Sonny has saved them, and especially Michael when they were under attack.

Carly asks Michael if he’d put Sonny in his care. Michael seems to be unsure about this one.

GH Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos Addresses An Issue

Sonny, on the other hand, has addressed a problem, telling his counterpart that certain things should be said in person. As a whistleblower himself, he had a problem with Ned. He may be the one giving Anna support. They have a history that dates back many years, as Valentin mentioned. He would probably be more likely to encourage Anna face-to-face.

General Hospital Spoilers – Accusations

Ned, who was at Metro Court in the meantime, had overheard Martin Grey, Michael E. Knight, trying to calm Nina Reeves after he gave her an updated, and he tried to do so. Nina Reeves was shocked to find out that the Feds had been pressing him for her information, and this could have come up in discovery at court. Ned heard Martin telling her specifically that she could be revealed as the whistleblower who notified the SEC of Carly and Drew’s insider trading.

That’s all Ned needs to jump into the conversation, slinging his accusations to Nina; he says he knew it was her all along! Or is that just a scene of Nina’s worst nightmare?

