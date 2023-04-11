Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts Join American Horror Story Season 12

Kim Kardashian has announced that she is going to be appearing on scripted television, which will surprise American Horror Story viewers. Kim Kardashian will be appearing in American Horror Story’s season 12. In the meantime, Emma Roberts has been cast in her part, which she wrote for.

Kim Kardashian is heading to American Horror Story for scripted television: Delicate

Kim Kardashian has been a celebrity to reality television fans for more than 10 years. She is now trying out scripted terror TV with American Horror Story season 12. This time around, Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Dead Edward) will be the solo showrunner for the latest chapter in Ryan Murphy’s long-running series.

Talk to The Hollywood ReporterMurphy,

Kim is one of the most prominent and brilliant television personalities in the world. We are delighted to have her join the AHS family. Emma and I were thrilled to collaborate with such a powerful force in culture. Halley Feiffer created a role that is fun, glamorous, but ultimately frightening for Kim. This season was ambitious and different from anything else we’ve done.

Fans know that each season will be different from previous seasons. From what we have seen so far it is expected to be great.

Kim Kardashian tweets the latest news to social media

Kardashian, who shared some details about the new season 12 on Instagram as well as Twitter, surprised fans by sharing the shocking news with them.

The only thing that is certain is the fact that AHS season 12 will drop this summer. FX will announce the premiere date in June. Filming begins in New York in April.

Titled Delicate, the season is partly based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel, Delicate Condition, set to be published in August. According to Sourcebooks, it is a thriller “that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens—while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.”

Is there anyone else on American Horror Story 12 season 1?

So far, no casting announcements have been made for season 12, and Kardashian and Roberts’ roles are also private for now. Roberts is making a comeback after taking a break of four years from AHS. She starred previously in Freak Show and Coven, as well as Cult. We hope that other fan favorite stars will be back for season 12.

Keep checking this area for additional news on American Horror Story: Delicate.