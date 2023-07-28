In a mid-air horror collision, two planes crash into each other and kill a woman and man in Brisbane

Two light aircraft collided in mid-air over Australia today, killing a man and a woman.

Around 10.40am, the pair of 60-year-olds were found dead at a scene in Brisbane.

Angus Mitchell is the chief of Australian Transport Safety Bureau. He said there were two aircraft involved, a Jabiru J430 as well as a Piper Pawnee.

He explained that J430 had taken off from one of the runways at Caboolture while Pawnee, on another runway was landing.

Two people were killed when the J430 crashed.

Matt Davis, from Queensland Ambulance Service said that the Pawnee pilot was in good health.

“Any incident involving the loss of life, particularly under these circumstances, is extremely difficult and hard, obviously for the first responders and most importantly for the family,” he told the Brisbane Times.

Moreton Police acting superintendent Paul Ready said it was “quite lucky” that the other pilot had survived and he asked any witnesses to come forward.

“It is at the other end of the aerodrome, which is furthest from the Bruce Highway, but there will be people who may well have seen some of the aircraft and their movements prior to the collision.”

The airfield has closed while investigations are underway.

This is a developing story…

