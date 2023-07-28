Kim Kardashian changes her look dramatically as she flaunts a new, slimmer waist and a sports bra in sweatpants & a sports bra.

KIM KARDASHIAN has unveiled her updated and new look on social media.

Kim, 42 shared this video as part of her Instagram Story, to announce the launch of the Skims collection.

Kim Kardashian has revealed her brand new look on social media

5

Kim Kardashian revealed her new style on social media/ Kim Kardashian
Kim has chopped off her hair into a very short bob

5

Kim’s hair has been cut into a short bob/ Kim Kardashian

She wore black full-coverage sweatpants and a matching sports bra.

These sweatpants appeared to be several size too big.

She filmed the video behind a large neutral-colored mirror, with some clutter in the room.

The Hulu celebrities’ brand-new haircut was undoubtedly the highlight of the event.

She parted her hair down the middle and shaved it several inches below her shoulder.

Kim Kardashian’s look was a hot topic on social media. Both fans and critics had their say.

Fans on Reddit said it was “giving Kourtney,” and “She’s trying to be more interesting to look at.”

Kim’s detractors have reignited the rumor that she is six-toed after they spotted a close-up picture of her toe.

Fans were left bewildered after seeing a snap of Kim’s foot while she was attending a fashion event last month.

The Skkn founder wore a khaki print crop top and leggings while going to Louis Vuitton’s show in Paris.

The fans, however, were most interested in her right foot. There was a bunching of skin near her pinky-toe on her Perspex shoes. It gave the impression that there was a 6th toe.

Reddit user shared an image of a woman’s foot and asked, “Does it have six toes?”

Then another person said: “What would happen if the original 6 feet were cut off and only one pig remained? And what we’re seeing is the ghost leftover of that 6th piggy? RIP.”

A third reasoned: “No, the shoes are too small & push up the skin from the sides.”

However, others refused to believe that it was extra skin, with one critic protesting: “They can’t possibly push up THAT much?”

UNRECOGNIZABLE KIM

Kim demonstrated all she did on Christmas Eve in a recent show of her family’s reality TV program.

Her late-night video shows her filling the stockings of her children, setting out presents and making Santa’s cookies and milk.

She told me: “Opening all of the presents in the morning can be madness, so the calm before the storm is like this.”

Kim woke up her children in the early morning and set the same camera as before.

She announced that she slept in her makeup and her hair was also from the night before.

Kim is barely recognisable in this uncut video. Her hair was messy, her lipstick was smeared, and there wasn’t enough lighting.

The kids were all running around to get their gifts, and the living room was filled with them.

Seven-year-old Saint received a black and yellow drivable forklift, and he was thrilled.

There was also a stack of presents next to the Christmas tree that was taller than North, 10.

Fans online thought Kim looked like her sister Kourtney

5

Kim was often mistaken for Kourtney Kardashian by online fans./ Kim Kardashian
Rumors that Kim has six toes have recently resurfaced after a new photo was posted

5

After a recent photo, rumors that Kim had six toes resurfaced./Kim Kardashian/alaninutrition
On The Kardashians, Kim was unrecognizable after she slept in her makeup

5

Kim Kardashian was unrecognisable after sleeping in her makeup on The KardashiansCredit: Hulu

