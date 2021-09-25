I’m Ready to Start Going to Bed Early

I’ve always been a night owl, but now that I’m a parent I need to start going to bed earlier.

I feel happier and a better parent when I get to sleep more.

My only time alone is between when my kids go to bed and me going to bed.

For all the complaining I’ve done about my children and their not-so-great sleep patterns — using extreme delay tactics, needing me to lay with them for hours, waking up early even when they go to bed late — it turns out my bedtime skills are even worse. I should complain about my sleep patterns more than they do.

I’ve always been a night owl, but my desire to stay up late intensified after I became a mother. After all the caring, worrying, and entertaining that I do for others, my post-bedtime hours are my time to shine. It was my time for me to shine.

Since the pandemic, my husband, children, and I have been supporting one another every day. My late nights became even later, my daytime energy even more depleted. I found myself with little to no time for myself during the day and with a negative outlook on myself at night.

Some days I feel like I cannot breathe, because so many people seem to need me. I compensate by sleeping until the wee hours of morning, when I see the clock and realize that it is past 1 a.m. I then fall into panic-sleep mode.

It’s not good for sleep to have a late night due to procrastination and revenge. Although I know my choices aren’t the best, it’s been hard to give up.

I feel guilty when I finally get up from my child’s bed at 8:15 am to clean the bathroom and kitchen. I don’t have any time for me during the day. There’s no time to recharge or relax.

My revenge bedtime procrastination, or bedtime procrastination, is when I have all the things that I want to do but don’t have the time.

Sleep is so important for my parenting

Recently, after unintentionally falling asleep in my daughter’s bed at 8 p.m. and feeling much more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed the next morning, I was reminded why this whole sleep thing is so important.

I feel less anxious when my sleep time exceeds five or six hours per night. I am more patient with my children. I am more likely to move and make healthier choices. I am reducing my cortisol levels and focusing on stress-free living.

I am a happier person when I get to sleep more each night. These are the things I choose over instant gratification like 5,000 TikToks per night.

In the eight years that I have been parenting, I’ve come to realize how much I have lost in caring for myself. I don’t need to hear anyone tell me that it’s bedtime, like I do for my children. I am the one who must tell myself it is time to go to sleep. I need to stop complaining and change my bad habits. Here I am.