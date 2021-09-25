Britney Spears’ new documentary Controlling Britney ‘being released tonight’ as conservatorship battle continues

BRITNEY’S explosive new documentary is set to air tonight as she continues to battle for her freedom in court.

The follow up to Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears”, the documentary which sparked public outcry about the singer’s conservatorship will be airing on Friday.

2 Britney is battling her conservatorship Image Credits: Getty

2 Britney’s father Jamie Spears Image Credits: AFP

The new documentary, titled “Controlling Britney Spears” airs on Friday on FX, starting at 10 p.m., streaming on Hulu simultaneously.

Fans demanded her release from the supervision of her father on social media after watching the documentary.

Samantha Stark, director of both “Framing” and “Controlling” explained that the reason behind Britney not speaking up about her conservatorship earlier is that “she didn’t think people would believe her”.

“She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying.”

“Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories — at great risk to themselves — because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed.”

The documentary’s producer also explained how the singer’s situation created a discourse about the “important questions about the conservatorship system at large and whether it is working properly.”

“We felt that it was in the public interest to examine that.”

Britney has been living under her father’s- Jamie Spears’ power, the sole conservator of her estate in 2008.

Her father has been in control of her most important life decisions, from financial transactions to medical care, in what the 39-year-old branded an “abusive” conservatorship.

Britney’s most recent court hearing will be held Wednesday, September 29, and Britney will present her petition to end the conservatorship.

Spears previously told her lawyer her father threatened to take away her kids — in bombshell recordings to be aired for the first time.

Britney left a voicemail in 2009 about her two sons Jayden James, 2 years old, and Sean Preston, 3 years old.

She says: “I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that, during the process of eliminating the conservatorship, that my father has threatened me several times, that, you know, he’ll take my children away.”

She adds: “I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process and that you guys are taking care of everything, that things will stay the same as far as my custodial time. That’s it, bye.”

At the time, Britney and her dancer ex-husband Kevin Federline had joint custody.

However in 2019 Britney’s share was cut to 30 per cent. His lawyer said it re­flected “what Kevin believes is in the children’s best interest”.

Controlling Britney sings airs simultaneously on Hulu & FX at 10:00 pm.

