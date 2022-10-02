I’m an air fryer whizz and here’s how to make your own mouth-watering chocolate croissants

Is there anything better to start your day than with chocolate? We weren’t sure.

A foodie has shared the secrets to making mouthwatering chocolate croissants using an air fryer.

3 She shared that the croissants tasted amazing hot or cold. Credit: TikTok/@thewirelady

3 These take only eight minutes to prepare and only require two ingredients. Credit: TikTok/@thewirelady

TikTok is the best place to find these facts The Wire Lady, the food account reveals all kinds of thingsThere are many new recipes you can try in your air fryer.

One of the videos shows how to make chocolate croissants from Christmas chocolate and a package of ready-to-roll croissant pastry.

The best thing about them is that they are quick to make, making them perfect for mornings in a hurry.

This woman used Cadbury Christmas chocolate that she discovered in Morrisons, called Puds. It has a truffle filling with hazelnuts in the middle and popped rice in it.

She stated: “I started off by cutting the pastry, popping the chocolate on and then trying to wrap it in some sort of croissant ball shape.”

After egg-washing the pastry, she placed them in an oven at 180 degrees for 8 minutes.

“Look how they come out, they were mouth-watering, they were so nice,”She continued.

The croissant was perfectly cooked. It was crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle.

She stated: ” If you love chocolate then you need to give these a go, and they are so nice cold as well.”

The hack was well received by viewers, who shared the recipe with friends.

One wrote: “cor yummy. you’re brilliant.”

Another person commented: “Genius!”

A third was written: “Oh god.”

Morrisons even took to the comments to voice their opinions, writing: “This is a genius idea!”