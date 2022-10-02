The world of pro-fishing is being rocked by a cheating scandal

First, there were cheating scandals within the Chess world. Then, there were allegations of foul play within the professional poker community.

Now, to prove that there is more to fishing than just threes, there are cheating accusations against the sport after explosive allegations were levelled at two fishermen who participated in a competition.

Chase Cominsky from Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Jake Runyan from Cleveland, Ohio believed they had won 2022’s final Lake Erie Walleye Trail event. But, Jason Fischer, the tournament director, intervened and saw that the pair were accused of inserting lead weights inside their fish to correct the weigh-ins.

Fischer is seen cutting open the fish the pair caught in a viral video. Cominsky is not present in the footage. Fischer also retrieves several lead weights and fish filets that would have determined the fish’s weight.

An angry mob is visible and heard gathering near the incident. They vocally expressed their displeasure by shouting “call the cops.”Another voice can be heard saying that Cominsky was Runyon. “cheating for years”While another is more calmly asked “Don’t we need to file a police report?”

Fischer can also be heard telling Runyan to leave while the fisherman remains silent throughout the entire video.

Afterwards, Fischer issued a statement on the official LEWT Facebook page. He wrote: “Disgusted guys and gals, I’m sorry for letting you down for so long and I’m glad I caught cheating taking place in YOUR LEWT at the same time.

“I can’t think enough to post results, but congrats Tsczyko and French and TOY Hendricks and Ulmer. Same goes to the yak and open winners. I hope you know now that when I say ‘you built this LEWT and I will defend its integrity at all costs’, I mean it. You all deserve the best.”

Their previous wins are now under scrutiny.

Cominsky won the Blaster Walleye Fall Brawl as well as the Walleye Slam in 2021, earning him the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship and $306,000 in prize money.

After Ryan Murphy had given the Ranger Boat prize to Ronald Masal, director Ryan Murphy administered a polygraph test. Speaking afterwards Ruynan said: “I knew we would pass the Walleye Slam test. And I knew we had to get legal counsel and fight our disqualification in the Fall Brawl. Our reputation means the world to us and we would never cheat.”

The pair are yet to issue a statement on the most recent allegations against them.

