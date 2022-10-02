Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video October 2022

Amazon Prime Video offers a wide range of new content in October. A brand new film by Lena Dunham (writer/director) is now available on the streaming service. “Catherine Called Birdy”The streaming service will also have two new releases films, one from 2022 and the other available Oct. 7.
“The Northman,”After being first streamed on Peacock, the Alexander Skarsgard-directed Viking saga will be available on Prime Video on October 11. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”Arrives on October 28th (after being streamed first on Peacock).
Prime Video TV Shows: “Westworld”Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy are the creators “The Peripheral”Oct. 21. The futuristic series stars Jack Reynor as Jack Reynor.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in October below.
Available October 1,
12 dates for Christmas
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
7 Days to Vegas
A Christmas In Vermont
A Christmas Solo
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
It’s advantageous
Another Time
Audrey Rose
Baby Boom
Babymoon
Beat Street
Big House
Bloodrunners
Bridesmaids
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Burnt Offerings
Christmas Crime Story
Colewell
The colors of heaven
Cosmos
Cyrus
Dark Crimes
Daylight Savings
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Edward Scissorhands
End of Sentence
Falcon Song
Fire In The Sky
For colored girls
Get Shorty
Going To Brazil
Hackers
Hal King
Hannibal
Hearts and Bones
Heaven Can Wait
Hellbenders
Hickey
High-Rise
Hit By Lightning
Hondo
Hostel
Jennifer’s Body
Just Married
Land of the Lost
Last Holiday
Law abiding citizen
Las Vegas:
Love Dot Com
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie go on a road trip
Man on Fire
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Murder Bury Win
My Bloody Valentine
My True Fairytale
There are no alternatives
Nothing like the Holidays
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Panic
Patriot Games
Piranha 3D
Ryde
Santa Claus: The Movie
Seabiscuit
Shane
Shanghai Knights
Shutter Island
Shuttlecock
Snow White and The Huntsman
Social animals
Source Code
Summer Rental
Help the girls
Swing Vote
Teen Wolf (1985).
Teen Wolf Too (1987).
Benjamin Button: The Curious Case
The Devil Within
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Harimaya Bridge
The Hot Chick
The Hundred-Foot Journey
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Silence of the Lambs
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Unraveling
The Woman in Red
Two for Joy
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion — The Play
Day of Reckoning for the Universal Soldier
The Universal Soldier
High in the Air
Valentin
Vanilla Sky
Venus and Serena
Vice
Vincent and Theo
Visioneers
Wall Street
Water in Broken Glass
Winchester
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
You’re in Charge
Miri and Zack Create a Porno
Available October 6
Ghost, Bring it On!
Available October 7, 2008
Catherine Called Birdy
Available October 9
Noah
Available October 11
Family Camp
The Northman
Available October 19
Can I help you?
Available October 20
American Horror Story, Series 10
Tom Hearts
Available October 21
Argentina, 1985
Modern Love Tokyo
The Peripheral
Available October 22
Hush, Hush
Available October 24,
Blacklight
Available October 28
The Devil’s Hour
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Run Sweetheart Run
Available October 31
Unhuman