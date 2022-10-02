Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video October 2022

Amazon Prime Video offers a wide range of new content in October. A brand new film by Lena Dunham (writer/director) is now available on the streaming service. “Catherine Called Birdy”The streaming service will also have two new releases films, one from 2022 and the other available Oct. 7.

“The Northman,”After being first streamed on Peacock, the Alexander Skarsgard-directed Viking saga will be available on Prime Video on October 11. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”Arrives on October 28th (after being streamed first on Peacock).

Prime Video TV Shows: “Westworld”Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy are the creators “The Peripheral”Oct. 21. The futuristic series stars Jack Reynor as Jack Reynor.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in October below.

Available October 1,

12 dates for Christmas

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

7 Days to Vegas

A Christmas In Vermont

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

It’s advantageous

Another Time

Audrey Rose

Baby Boom

Babymoon

Beat Street

Big House

Bloodrunners

Bridesmaids

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Burnt Offerings

Christmas Crime Story

Colewell

The colors of heaven

Cosmos

Cyrus

Dark Crimes

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Edward Scissorhands

End of Sentence

Falcon Song

Fire In The Sky

For colored girls

Get Shorty

Going To Brazil

Hackers

Hal King

Hannibal

Hearts and Bones

Heaven Can Wait

Hellbenders

Hickey

High-Rise

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hostel

Jennifer’s Body

Just Married

Land of the Lost

Last Holiday

Law abiding citizen

Las Vegas:

Love Dot Com

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie go on a road trip

Man on Fire

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Murder Bury Win

My Bloody Valentine

My True Fairytale

There are no alternatives

Nothing like the Holidays

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

Panic

Patriot Games

Piranha 3D

Ryde

Santa Claus: The Movie

Seabiscuit

Shane

Shanghai Knights

Shutter Island

Shuttlecock

Snow White and The Huntsman

Social animals

Source Code

Summer Rental

Help the girls

Swing Vote

Teen Wolf (1985).

Teen Wolf Too (1987).

Benjamin Button: The Curious Case

The Devil Within

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Harimaya Bridge

The Hot Chick

The Hundred-Foot Journey

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Unraveling

The Woman in Red

Two for Joy

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion — The Play

Day of Reckoning for the Universal Soldier

The Universal Soldier

High in the Air

Valentin

Vanilla Sky

Venus and Serena

Vice

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wall Street

Water in Broken Glass

Winchester

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

You’re in Charge

Miri and Zack Create a Porno

Available October 6

Ghost, Bring it On!

Available October 7, 2008

Catherine Called Birdy

Available October 9

Noah

Available October 11

Family Camp

The Northman

Available October 19

Can I help you?

Available October 20

American Horror Story, Series 10

Tom Hearts

Available October 21

Argentina, 1985

Modern Love Tokyo

The Peripheral

Available October 22

Hush, Hush

Available October 24,

Blacklight

Available October 28

The Devil’s Hour

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Run Sweetheart Run

Available October 31

Unhuman