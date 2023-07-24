I’m a travel expert – Rhodes fires are unprecedented crisis & here are your rights if you’re affected

It is unprecedented. Tour operators are facing a logistical nightmare with the thousands of tourists who have been stranded on Rhodes, and many more expected to leave in days’ time.

4 Wildfires on the Greek Island of Rhodes have left thousands of tourists stranded. Rex

4 Stranded travellers sleeping on gym floors and in schools Credit: EPA

Existing holidaymakers will be able to return home on the planes that will continue to fly in with additional support personnel.

EasyJet cancels all holiday packages up until Wednesday. TUI, the European giant has also cancelled all package holidays until Wednesday.

The two airlines will both continue to offer flights to and from the island for travellers to return home.

This gives them the chance to send all of their current tourists home, or in the cases of people evacuated from the hotels located in the affected areas, they can move into hotels that are not in the affected area.

Refunds or new bookings are available for those affected by future cancellations.

Jet2 has announced that it will offer affected Rhodes customers the choice of either a full-refund or an alternative holiday. Jet2 is currently offering availability in all popular Med destination.

British Airways will continue to fly into the island, but it is giving customers the opportunity to switch flights for free. Ryanair operates all of its flights normally.

Most difficult for independent travellers to rebook or leave Rhodes is to contact the company.

Contrary to package tourists, these people will be required to arrange their own travel with the tour operators they’ve booked.

Flight-only travellers may have difficulty cancelling or changing their flight if it hasn’t been cancelled.

This also applies to those who have booked independently hotels, villas and car rentals.

You can check your travel insurance policy to see if you are eligible to receive a refund, but it is not likely.

Unless the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advise against all but essential travel to Rhodes – something they have not yet done – travel insurance policies will not cover those who don’t wish to travel.

They may be eligible to make a claim if the advice of government changes due to extraordinary circumstances.

4 The firefighting jet drops water onto a wildfire that is burning in the area of Asklipio Photo: Reuters