Texas Woman Pleads guilty to Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

Texas Woman pleads guilty to conspiring to commit sex trade charges Louisiana Tuesday is the day.

Patricia Hart and Gregory Massey were arrested together in New Orleans in April 2022. According to Press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice

Officials claim that Hart discussed sex trade with Massey during the jail recording. She spoke about “locking one victim outside, hitting her, withholding her identity documents, and scaring her with a firearm,” according to the release.

In September 2022 the couple were charged with 11 counts of violating Federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Release The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to the statement, specific charges include conspiracy to encourage individuals to travel on interstate commerce in order to engage prostitution. Other charges are transportation of a person in interstate traffic in order to engage prostitution.

Hart, who pleaded guilt on October 31, will now be sentenced in November. She faces a maximum life term of imprisonment. The sex-offender notification and registration program will require her to register.

The jail list shows that Hart and Massey, both of whom are in custody at the Plaquemines County Jail (Louisiana), have been arrested.