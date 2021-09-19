I’m a proud traveller – I left my husband for my cousin on our wedding day, people say it’s weird but I don’t care

A TRAVELLER bride has revealed how she ditched her husband on their wedding day for her cousin.

Cesaria, a 24-year-old from Aberdeen, Maryland, was set to happily ever after with Sam, 28, a fellow traveler.

But when the groom rocked up at the aisle inebriated, Cearia found herself looking for the door, and her ex-boyfriend and cousin Kyle were more than willing to join her.

Cearia was dressed in a vast white and gold ballgown as the wedding began.

Speaking on TLC’s Gypsy Brides US, she says: “I’m nervous about today. It’s a big day, and I have a lot of thoughts going through my head.”

Without any other family there to witness her union, she controversially asked Kyle, 21, to give her away.

“Kyle’s my only family, and that’s why I want him to be a part of the wedding,” She said.

Kyle admits: “Today’s Cesaria’s wedding day, and I’m going to have to walk her down the aisle and hand her off to Sam.

“It’s going to be one of the harder moments of my life because, at the end of the day, I wanna be where he is – but I have to deal with it.”

And it wasn’t just Kyle who was struggling with a prospect, with the groom less than happy with the arrangement.

Sam adds: “I found out last minute that Sam’s walking Cearia down the aisle, and I’m not too thrilled about the situation.”

After getting ready, a reluctant Kyle accompanies his cousin and ex-girlfriend in a horse and cart to the venue.

Things quickly turn sour when Cearia reaches the end of her aisle.

“I walked into a disappointment. I could smell the alcohol on him,” She explains.

“He couldn’t look me in the face. He dropped the wedding rings.”

Cearia tries her best to enjoy the day after their awkward union. Sam, however, is determined to stop that from happening.

The bride adds: “So we go to cut the cake, and he couldn’t even keep his eyes open, can’t f***ing talk, can’t stand – everything coming out of his mouth is a slur.

“I’m so mad right now; I want out of this dress – Sam’s ruined my wedding; I don’t even wanna look at him right now, I just wanna leave.”

Sensing his cousin’s disappointment, Kyle takes the opportunity to tell her his true feelings.

He tells Cearia: “I can’t sit by and watch this all happen to you, this is ridiculous, he’s a fool, you married a joke.

“Now’s the time just to slip away – what do you say?”

Cearia doesn’t need to ask twice, seen fleeing through the doors with Kyle before sharing a kiss with him in the carpark.

She says: “The marriage is done – I’m leaving with Kyle.”

According to the show, it’s not uncommon for Romanichal gypsies to marry their first cousins, so wedding bells may soon be on the cards.

