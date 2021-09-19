Meet Patti Labelle’s 32-year-old ex-husband, Armstead Edwards, to whom she proposed.

Singer Patti LaBelle has soared to great heights in her career, becoming a Hollywood legend. Armstead Edwards, her ex-husband, stood beside her for all those years.
Patti LaBelle was married to Armstead Edwards for 32 years. They had three children together.
Despite their separation, they remained close and had no animosity. In fact, they lived just two minutes apart. Edwards and LaBelle also claim to be the best friends they have ever been since their divorce.
Having these two look out for each other after almost two decades of separation makes one wonder why they broke up in the first place. LaBelle never withheld that information from the general public.
MEET ARMSTEAD EDWARDS
Armstead Edwards, famed for being the ex-husband of American singer Patti LaBelle, was married to her from 1969 to 2003. He was the singer’s manager before they were married. His sporting talent helped her music to move forward.
Over the years, Edwards also appeared in a handful of movies and TV shows, including “Out All Night,” “Journeys In Black,” and “The Patti LaBelle Show.” He is also a proud father, having welcomed three children during his marriage to the star.
A GLIMPSE AT THEIR LOVE STORY
While working as LaBelle’s manager, the twosome fell in love, nurturing their relationship over time. Once, the singer opened up about the beginning of their union, revealing that she asked the big question.
She said Edwards approached her on three occasions to ask for her hand in marriage, but each time she refused. Finally, she took on the mantle and proposed to him herself.
He was so shocked, he had to wait for a few days before he could think about it. Three days later, the star got a resounding “yes” in return.
THEIR MARRIAGE
In 1969, LaBelle and Edwards decided to take their relationship to the altar. At the Justice of Peace in Maryland, they exchanged vows.
A small reception followed the ceremony with plenty of beer, soft-shell crab, and family.
EMBRACING PARENTHOOD
Four years after LaBelle and Edwards legalized their union, they welcomed their first son, Zuri Stocker-Edwards. Although the twosome eventually adopted two more children, Stanley Stocker-Edwards and Dodd-Stocker Edwards, Zuri remains their only biological child.
Notably, Stanley once dated Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, as detailed in her book, “Michelle Obama: A Life.”
THE DIVORCE
After over three decades of marriage, the former lovebirds separated amicably in 2000. Three years later, their divorce was finalized. Speaking on “Oprah’s Master Class,” the iconic singer admitted they parted ways after realizing they could not live together.
The realization led to the fact that they never had physical or mental altercations. They just resolved to love one another from afar, as they have done for the past 20 years. Edwards is one of LaBelle’s best friends.
In a later interview, the actress revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she ended her marriage because she could not get along with “anybody for 32 straight years” given her personality.
MOVING ON
Since her marriage ended, the 77-year-old has kept herself open to love again, eventually finding it in drummer Eric Seats. After news outlets reported that they were together for nearly two years, the public was made aware of their relationship in 2016. A source revealed at the time:
“She tried to keep it quiet, but everyone around her has figured things out now. She’s completely smitten with him and they spend so much time together.”
The two first met after LaBelle hired the 47-year-old to be her drummer years back. Despite their differences of 30 years, their relationship was successful.