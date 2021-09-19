Meet Patti Labelle’s 32-year-old ex-husband, Armstead Edwards, to whom she proposed.

Singer Patti LaBelle has soared to great heights in her career, becoming a Hollywood legend. Armstead Edwards, her ex-husband, stood beside her for all those years.

Patti LaBelle was married to Armstead Edwards for 32 years. They had three children together.

Despite their separation, they remained close and had no animosity. In fact, they lived just two minutes apart. Edwards and LaBelle also claim to be the best friends they have ever been since their divorce.

Patti LaBelle attended Billboard Women In Music 2018 in New York City on December 6, 2018. It is hard to believe that they split after nearly two decades of being apart.

Having these two look out for each other after almost two decades of separation makes one wonder why they broke up in the first place. LaBelle never withheld that information from the general public.

MEET ARMSTEAD EDWARDS

Armstead Edwards, famed for being the ex-husband of American singer Patti LaBelle, was married to her from 1969 to 2003. He was the singer’s manager before they were married. His sporting talent helped her music to move forward.

Over the years, Edwards also appeared in a handful of movies and TV shows, including “Out All Night,” “Journeys In Black,” and “The Patti LaBelle Show.” He is also a proud father, having welcomed three children during his marriage to the star.

Patti LaBelle and Armstead Edwards during “7th On Sale” To Benefit AIDS Research – November 29, 1990, at 69th Regiment Armory in New York City, New York.

A GLIMPSE AT THEIR LOVE STORY

While working as LaBelle’s manager, the twosome fell in love, nurturing their relationship over time. Once, the singer opened up about the beginning of their union, revealing that she asked the big question.

She said Edwards approached her on three occasions to ask for her hand in marriage, but each time she refused. Finally, she took on the mantle and proposed to him herself.

He was so shocked, he had to wait for a few days before he could think about it. Three days later, the star got a resounding “yes” in return.

Patti LaBelle performs during the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 7, 2017.

THEIR MARRIAGE

In 1969, LaBelle and Edwards decided to take their relationship to the altar. At the Justice of Peace in Maryland, they exchanged vows.

A small reception followed the ceremony with plenty of beer, soft-shell crab, and family.