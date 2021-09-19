Pieper James Reveals Her Relationship Breakup After Sharing BIP

Finally! Pieper James and Brendan Morais’s time on Bachelor in Paradise has ended. Fans were furious over the actions of both men and their conversations. It didn’t help that fans knew before the show aired that the two were dating.

Photos and rumors circulated that Pieper was dating Brendan. When she arrived in Mexico, she presented a date card and went straight to Brendan. It’s been a wild ride since Pieper made her debut in Mexico. Now, the two have finally departed Mexico and she’s giving fans an update on how their relationship is post-show.

US Weekly spoke with Pieper and asked how things were going with Brendan following their exit from the beach. Pieper said, “We’re working through things.” She continued, “This obviously isn’t something that’s super healthy for a relationship either, so it kind of is what it is. Every day, [we’re] taking it day by day.”

The two did not look happy as they drove away from the resort Tuesday night. Both were reportedly on the show to gain followers and clout. They were both disappointed. Pieper, Brendan, and many others have lost thousands. Brendan is now down almost 100k followers from his beginning.

Pieper went to Instagram following Tuesday’s show to say the following. She said, “As my time in paradise concludes, I would like to clear up one final point of contention. Amidst everything that’s been happening on and off-screen. Brendan and I were not in an exclusive relationship in any capacity before filming.”

However, even on screen the Brendan seemingly admitted the two planned to reunite in Paradise. Is she really telling the truth? Most do not believe her.

Pieper had also said of her BIP experience, “I had no idea what I was walking into. Obviously, [if] you like somebody, you hope that they’re waiting for you, but you don’t know the circumstances when you walk into Paradise. So, whatever he had to do beforehand, that had nothing to do with me. I didn’t tell him to do anything, so that was kind of what it was.”

It will be interesting to see if these two stay together or go their separate ways. An interesting theory about why Pieper didn’t lose more followers has also surfaced. A fan who works in marketing shared some interesting facts about Pieper’s followers.

After digging around, she discovered that most of her followers were not trustworthy. Even TikTok was created to explain the situation. It all ended in the biggest disaster. Pieper and Brendan both harmed Natasha Parker. Fans were horrified at the way she was treated.