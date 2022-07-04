I’m a mum-of-two and there’s five tips I swear by to help potty train a stubborn toddler – they work every time

Any parent can imagine how frustrating potty training is for your children.

You can almost guarantee that there will be a lot more trial and error than you think.

3 The smart mom shared her YouTube-savvy tips. Credit: Four Strong & Growing/youtube

3 These tips will help little ones get out of nappies quickly. Credit: Getty

A mother-of-two shared her top tips and tricks for potty training with us recently.YouTubeThey’re so great that you would be foolish not to give them another try.

Alexa, a mother of a four year-old daughter and four-month-old boy, said that although it was her first time potty training a baby, she has learned a lot.

Sub-wear can be used in place of nappies

This sounds like a recipe to disaster, but Alexa swears by it, saying that “Pull-ups, diapers, are very absorbent.”

“But it actually makes it comfortable for toddlers to sit in their poop and pee because they can barely feel anything.”

She explained that they will be more uncomfortable if they wear underwear, which may sound harsh, but it will help prevent them from getting into accidents earlier.

Change their underwear

Your child will be less likely to create a mess if they know that they must clean up after themselves.

It might take longer, but it will make your life easier over the long-term.

Alexa shared the following: Alexa stated that for the longest time, I changed my daughter’s underwear each time she had an incident.

“The second I started making her do all the work it became much more inconvenient for her to have multiple accidents in a day.”

Give options

There are many useful tools available that can help kids potty train.

They may not like them sometimes, so they could have the opposite effect.

They will be able to find the right solution by offering options.

Alexa said: “Listen to your child, if they have requests, or want to pick out their own potty, little things like that you can give them the option.”

Make use of the large toilet

“It makes more sense to train them to use the big toilet”, Alexa explained.

It’s not worth teaching them how to use a portable toilet, then later teach them how to use a regular toilet.

“If they’re going to end up on the toilet I don’t see why you don’t just start them there in the first place.”

Allow them to feel old.

Children love to hear they are grown up, even if it means they can still be potty trained.

Alexa explained to Alexa that her daughter remembering Alexa as a big sibling and role model helped her transition from toilets to nappies. She also wanted to live up the role she had in her life.