‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Kristian Alfonso Back, But It’s A New ‘Day’

By Tom O'Brien
Kristian Alfonso isn’t Taylor Swift. The soap star claims she didn’t sing “We are never, ever, ever getting back together”When it was time for her to leave Days of our Lives.

But now, there’s a twist to that story.

Alfonso left DaysAfter a 37-year career, she will return in 2020. Now, she’s returning, reprising her role of Hope Williams Brady in the DaysOffshoot Beyond SalemPeacock premieres ‘The First Time,’ July 11, 2009.

It’s not a return, Alfonso insisted in an interview with Soap Opera Digest. “[Beyond Salem] is, I feel, a branch of it.”

