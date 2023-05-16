I’m a hairdresser – here’s the truth about hair loss and how to get thicker locks fast

Many of us only wish we had thick, voluptuous locks.

You can encourage your hair to grow by following some easy steps.

Whether you’ve noticed your hair just isn’t as thick as it once was, or perhaps you’ve always had thinner hair and are hoping to give it a boost, help is at hand.

What’s causing your hair loss?

Are you noticing that your hair seems thinner? Or, it just doesn’t seem as thick as it once was?

This could be due to a number of reasons.

Hereditary hairloss is said to be the most common form of hair loss, and it is passed on through genes.

It is possible to stop this type of hair fall if you act immediately.

Hair loss can also be caused by hormonal imbalances.

The hormonal imbalances that can lead to hair loss during menopause and pregnancy are the two main times of hormonal imbalance.

These imbalances can be exacerbated by chronic stress, certain drugs and medications.

“It is important to visit your medical practitioner as soon as you notice the hair loss as they will be able to advise on the best course of action,” says Jack.

Excessive friction is another hair-damaging factor. Jacks warns that those who wear a ponytail too tight may experience hair loss.

“The hair loss will stop when you change the way you wear your hair.”

Finally, the use of incorrect products and too much chemical treatment can cause hair loss.

“That’s why it is important to seek professional advice when considering chemical based treatments,” adds Jack.

What can we do to encourage hair growth?

Hair care: Choose your hair type

Jack says there are a few things to watch out for when looking for products that will help you achieve thicker hair.

“I’d advise looking out for ingredients such as biotin, collagen, amino acids and products containing vitamin B3. All of these ingredients help to strengthen hair follicles, which in turn promotes growth.

“That said, if you feel out of your depth, you can also seek advice with your hair stylist.”

Avoid using too many chemical-based products to style your hair as this can cause it to fall out.

“To ensure your hair stays healthy it is important not to over wash it,” advises Jack.

“Instead try and limit washing your hair to two or three times a week.

“Use a gentle shampoo and conditioner to make sure you do not remove any moisture.”

What is the cause of dry hair?

Jack recommends applying some leave-in conditioner: “Also, when you have finished washing your hair, try patting your hair dry with a towel as opposed to rubbing it.”

When styling your hair, protect it.

Our hair is put through the ringer. From heated hair appliances to brushes, our hair goes through it all. So, be sure you’re protecting your hair as you style.

“Try and avoid overbrushing,” says Jack, who says it’s best to invest in a good hairbrush as poor quality hair brushes can cause more damage to the hair.

To avoid damage, use the lowest heat setting possible on your hairdryer, curler, or straightener. Also, always spray a heat-protection spray.

Jack warns that it’s best not to skip your six-weekly haircuts either. Hair damage can be reduced by trimming hair regularly.

Food can help

Nutritionist Rob Hobson says that there are some specific nutrients which can support hair growth: “Biotin (vitamin B7) and the other B vitamins can help.

“Find these in meat, eggs, dairy foods, leafy greens such as kale, and nutritional yeast.”

Rob adds: “Watch out for iron deficiency too as this can leave hair weak and brittle.

“More than a quarter of women don’t get enough iron in their diet, so be sure you’re eating enough by including foods rich in iron such as red meat, beans and dried fruits.”

Make sure you’re also getting enough protein in your diet. “Hair is made from keratin which is a structural protein.

“If you lack enough protein, then you risk weak and brittle hair,” says Rob.

Another nutrient important for hair is zinc: “This mineral regulates sebum production, an oily substance that helps to keep your scalp and hair moisturised.

“Overproduction can lead to oily hair and scalp contributing to dandruff.”

Life cycle of hair

It’s also worth noting that our hair changes throughout our life.

“Over time you will notice your hair can look different than what it was like.

“This can be caused by various factors such as hormonal changes, medical treatments, diet or growth patterns,” says Jack.

He says that your hair has four phases: Anagen (the first stage), Catagen (the second phase), Telogen (the third) and Exogen.

Anagen: This is when the hairs grow most quickly.

“During this phase, your hair grows at an average of 15cm a year,” explains Jack.

The duration of this phase can range from 3 to 5 years.

The Catagen phase is the next 10 days, and this marks the end of hair growth.

Telogen lasts approximately three months and the hair is not active during this period.

Finally, Exogen; the last stage in the hair growth cycle: “It refers to the phase where you shed hair.”

Jack also says it is possible that your hair could appear thicker when you are in Anagen.

Fake it

It is possible to make thicker hair appear. Jack suggests tape-in hair extensions which he says are a speedy way to increase hair’s volume and length.

He adds: “Our experts may recommend the use of wigs to avoid further compromising the hair if it is weak and brittle.

“They may also advise keratin bond extensions if the client is looking for longer term volume.”