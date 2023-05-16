William Cruise is one of The Mother’s few allies in Netflix’s newest thriller but does he die after being placed in plenty of danger throughout the film?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Mother*

Netflix’s newest arrival, Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother, is centered on the exploits of a deadly assassin as she moves heaven and earth to rescue the daughter she was forced to give up years earlier in the hopes of keeping her safe.

But what will happen to Cruise at the end of this movie?

What is William Cruise’s role in The Mother?

William Cruise is an FBI Special Agent who worked with The Mother when she gave herself up to work as an FBI informant after learning that her business partners, Hector Álvarez and Adrian Lovell, had been involved in child trafficking.

After having Zoe, played by Lucy Paez, The Mother realises that Zoe will not be safe with her around. She agrees to place Zoe in foster care and to seclude herself into the Alaskan wilderness.

However, before she leaves, Jennifer Lopez’s character has several conditions for Cruise to follow: Zoe should be given a normal life, he will send a photo of Zoe to The Mother every year on her birthday, and Cruise should contact her if Zoe ever finds herself in trouble.

Following 12 relatively peaceful years, The Mother is finally called back into action as Cruise reveals that Zoe is being targeted by Hector Álvarez and is kidnapped shortly thereafter which The Mother quickly realizes is a way of luring her out of hiding.

William Cruise Dies in The Mother

William Cruise is tragically killed in The Mother.

Cruise faces danger on several occasions throughout the film and during The Mother’s opening act, he is shot and wounded when Lovell attacks the FBI safehouse where Cruise had been questioning The Mother.

But his wounds don’t prove fatal on this occasion as The Mother manages to patch him up and save his life and after the ordeal is over, she even goes on to give birth to Zoe.

When The Mother and Cruise reunite years later, the pair team up to rescue Zoe from Hector Álvarez’s compound in Cuba, dubbed ‘the Plantation.’

They succeed in getting Zoe to safety and with Álvarez dead, they plan to take the young girl back to her foster family.

They are intercepted, however, by Adrian Lovell.

William is knocked unconscious when Lovell’s men crash a car into theirs and he is then dragged out of the vehicle to be brutally executed by Lovell in front of Zoe and The Mother.



Omari Harwick plays the part of William Cruise, in The Mother.

Since 2000, the 49-year old Georgian actor who was born in Georgia has made his acting debut.

Since then, he has starred in over 50 roles with his some of his most notable appearances coming in Saved, Gridiron Gang, The Guardian, Kick-Ass, 2010’s The A-Team, Dark Blue, Being Mary Jane, Pieces Of Her and Army Of The Dead.

However, TV fans will likely know Omari Hardwick best for his stint at James ‘Ghost’ St Patrick in the Starz TV series, Power.

It is now possible to watch The Mother on Netflix. Netflix Released on May 12, 2023.