What is the number of children that Ant McPartlin has? – The Sun

ANT McPartlin became famous in the 1990s, when he teamed with Declan Donnelly and formed the power couple Ant and Dec.

The Geordie pair have since gone on to become national treasures, with fans often wondering about their home life.

1 Ant McPartlin, a British TV presenter Rex Features

How tall is Ant McPartlin?

Anthony David “Ant” McPartlin OBE first gained fame on children’s TV program Byker Grove.

His birth date is November 18, 1975 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

The English television presenter, producer and actor stands at 5 foot 8 inches tall.

Declan Donnelly (5ft 6in) is his closest friend.

Ant and Dec are television royalty and have one of the biggest partnerships on TV.

They have fronted a number of shows, but really hit the big time when they presented children’s Saturday morning show SMTV Live, which launched the career of Cat Deeley, as well as CD:UK, a music chart show.

They then moved away from kids’ TV and have had success with Saturday Night Takeaway and are also well known for fronting I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and Britain’s Got Talent.

Ant’s net worth is estimated to be around £62million.

What is the name of Ant McPartlin’s wife, and for how many years have they been together?

Anne-Marie Corbett is the personal assistant to presenter.

The couple got married the summer following their engagement, on Christmas Eve 2020.

The pair tied the knot in August 2021 at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield in Hampshire.

Ant previously was married for 11 years to Lisa Armstrong.

In October 2018 the couple divorced.

What is the number of children that Ant McPartlin has?

Ant does not have children.

He gained two daughters from his relationship with Anne Marie.

Two daughters were born to her former marriage with Scott Corbett (a businessman), whom she divorced back in 2017.