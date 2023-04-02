I’m 5’4” and 135 lbs and tried a metallic Skims bikini – I’m nothing like Kim Kardashian but people say I look ‘bomb’

FASHION’s influencer, Jessica Smith admitted that she is not a Kardashian but she looked stunning in her metallic Skims bikini.

With her review, she hoped to inspire body positivity.

Miranda Blake, @mirandablake41 is a creator of fashion and beauty content. She shared her Skims review Video With over 40,000 TikTok users.

For reference, she shared her measurements: She is 5’4″ tall, 135 lbs, and she is a medium size.

Also, she stepped out of her comfort zone to review the top: “I got it even though I have mosquito bites,” despite not knowing what else.

The reveal was complete when she changed into the matching top-and-bottoms.

She said, “Please don’t body shame my I’m so afraid,”

Okay, Kim Kardashian is not my style and the triangle top doesn’t fit me like Kim Kardashian’s.

Aside from that, she was raving about the bikini design.

Although she felt awkward in her bikini, she was able to feel comfortable enough to take it with her.

She admitted that she felt insecure but would still wear it to the beach.

Commenters jumped on the opportunity to extol her. “She is giving BODYYY,” one commented.

Another said, “You look great!”

“Stop u look bomb!!!” One third said, while another wrote: “IT LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU.”

