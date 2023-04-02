Donald Trump’s Hush Money Indictment Sparks Conflicting Reactions

There were conflicting emotions after Donald Trump’s indictment for hush money. Republicans have come together in their outrage. His back is even being held by his opponents for the 2024 presidency nomination. Mike Pence was Vice President before he became president. He said that he believes the unusual indictment against a former president on campaign finance charges is an “outrageous act of justice.” Trump’s children, Eric Jr. and Don Jr., slammed Alvin Bragg as the Manhattan District Attorney. Stormy Daniels was celebrating.