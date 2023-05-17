If you’re curvy and planning a destination wedding, my hack can give you two beautiful outfits for your vacation in just one.

One curvy woman planning to get married in a tropical destination revealed that she could have a holiday outfit and a swimming costume all in one.

This genius hack can also help you save space in your luggage.

1 A recent TikTok clip has shared the trendy hack Credit: TIKTOK/@trendycurvy

TikToker Kristine (@trendycurvyIn a recent article, ) discussed her swimmingwear hack. You can also watch the video below..

The wedding season is here! Had to show y’all how to get the most out of your vacation wardrobe,” she captioned her video.

Kristine opened her video with a two piece black bathing suit and floor-length coverup in the kimono fashion.

Kristine told me, “You should take a duster like this on every trip you make.”

It’s first and foremost a cover up for your swimwear,” said the woman.

Kristine stated that this isn’t its sole purpose.

You can use the coverup as a dress if you are going to an elegant dinner.

She said, “Close it up, wear a belt, and some high heels.”

The “two outfits” in one.

The video of Kristine has been watched more than 105,000 time.

Manny made a few congratulatory remarks and even inquired about the swimsuit she was wearing and her cover-up.

A TikToker also shared a bikini that is perfect for an afternoon at the beach.

Samantha Riehl showed the garment from the brand Sommer Swim to her more than 670,000 followers.

Bright red bikini with silver details and unique ripple pattern on the waistband.