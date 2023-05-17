AI can tell you what the ideal body type is for a man or woman.

Artificial intelligence revealed the ideal man and woman.

After researchers asked AI groups for the “perfect” specimen, they identified the “ideal” body type.

Human clones have been created by using AI to analyze billions of pictures depicting “beautiful” people.

The Bulimia Project, a charity dedicated to eating disorders, monitored the findings.

The researchers concluded that women who had brown eyes, blonde hair and olive skin were the most attractive.

Ideal males have dark brown eyes, defined cheekbones, and muscles.

During the research, The Bulimia Project tested cutting-edge technology such as Dall-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney.

AI-generated images are created by analyzing images already on the internet and designing new ones based upon those images.

Although it is not clear how “perfect humans” are determined, bots do seem to take into account interactions such as comments on photos.

According to the Bulimia project’s research, almost 40% of images depicting “perfect” women are blonde.

30% of the population had brownish eyes and more than half were olive-skinned.

About 70 percent of men who are “perfect” have brown hair and brown eyes.

In the report, it was stated: “In an age where Instagram filters and Snapchat filters are so prevalent, nobody can realistically achieve the standards of physical appearance set by social media.”

Why try to achieve unrealistic goals?

It’s healthier for both your mental and physical health to maintain realistic expectations about body shape.

James Campigotto, a data journalist who took part in the research, told Fox News the study was designed to explore the biases of AI.

The man said, “This may negatively affect the body image of individuals.”

“You could be someone who’s doing all the right things, eating properly and exercising constantly… and still not achieving these very outlandish images, which can be very disheartening and impactful on someone’s self-image.

I think that men struggle with this concept just as much as women, if they are not even the same.

Researchers crunching data have revealed that the “most attractive” 50 nationalities of the world are a shockingly diverse group.

Thousands of Reddit posts about the good looks of different citizens around the globe were analysed to produce the ratings.

According to a study by swimwear brand Pour Moi, India holds the number one spot.

Second place is USA, followed by Sweden, Japan, Canada and Brazil.

But the UK fails to rank in the top 10, coming in at number 12.

Pour Moi’s analysts crunched the numbers by analyzing any comments that included the words: “attractive”, “sexy”, “beautiful”, „handsome”, «gorgeous», «good-looking»,«pretty» and«hot».

The country mentioned was also analysed – and a score was created from the number of posts, comments and upvotes.

A spokesman for Pour Moi said: “We analysed Reddit data, scraping the number of posts and upvotes that spoke about attractive nations, to reveal which nationalities the world is most attracted to.

“To bring the findings to life, we used AI technology to discover what these attractive nations might look like.

“Analysing the data by male and female, it’s Indian women that top the tables of the most attractive, followed by Japanese and Swedish women.

“When just looking at the male data, it’s British men that come out top as the most attractive. Followed once again by India, Italy and the USA and Sweden rounding out the top five.”