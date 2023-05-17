Worst areas in UK for super rat invasions revealed – here’s how to keep rodents out of your garden

Experts in pest control have identified the areas of the UK where super rats are most likely to invade and revealed how you can keep them out of your yard.

In Britain there are more than 150,000,000 of the pests that carry disease – some bigger than cats.

2 The UK’s ten most contaminated cities are plagued by rat infestations

2 The UK is home to 150 million rats, including this one. Credit: Alamy

Rodents are exploding across the UK, and experts say that they’re becoming resistant to standard control methods.

Swansea, Wales has the highest number of rats in its city – more than 16,000.

Southwark is in South London and has the second largest rat infestation with 16,665 rats. Lambeth, the neighbouring borough, ranks ninth.

Birmingham is third in the race with 12 736 infestations.

Glasgow is ranked fifth, while North Lanarkshire was the only other Scottish local government in the top 10.

Sunderland is the only other city in top 10. Wigan, Nottingham and Sunderland are also included.

Stuart Halliday is a leading pest control specialist who has shared his best tips on how to fight the rats in your garden or, at least, keep them from entering.

Central Recorder reported that he said: “The best thing you can do to prevent rats from entering your garden is to maintain it and keep your lawn trimmed.”

Rats will not like a new environment, so trimming hedges and cutting grass is advisable.

“They won’t want to be there because you’re moving it around too much.

“If it’s unkempt and the grass is tall and the flowerbeds are messy they will love it there.

Keep your compost in sealed containers. Rats love grassy compost because it’s food.

“If they can’t get to your barbeque they will go for that in your shed. Do not leave compost bags outside.

Water is the final ingredient. The size of the rats means that they require a large amount of water to be able to survive.

“If you’re leaving buckets of old rainwater around your garden, you’re just making them a nice home. “They will attract to this water source.”

Direct Line Home Insurance says that since 2020, residential rodent complaints have risen by 12 per cent.

Last year local authorities dealt with 226,831 rodent infestations – the equivalent of 621 per day costing councils a combined estimated spend of £36million.

Eastbourne Council had the largest increase of rodent infestations with 598 in 2022, up from 2021’s 208 – an 188% increase.

It comes after a rat expert revealed how you can use a common kitchen staple to keep vermin out of your house.

