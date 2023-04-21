Six-Year Old Cops Speak Out After Being Shot Over A Ball

Cops say a 6-year-old North Carolina girl was shot after the ball she was playing with rolled into a neighbor’s yard in what many have called the U.S.’s latest senseless shooting.

Kinsley White, along with some friends, were playing basketball in the yard of a neighbor when their ball fell into it.

That neighbor got into a confrontation with a parent of one of the kids and the neighbor went back into his house and came out blasting with a gun, according to a report.

Kinsley’s father was badly injured trying to shield her, taking a bullet to his chest. Now little Kinsley, bullet fragments still scarring her cheeks, has a heartbreaking question for the suspect, Robert Singletary: “Why Did you shoot my daddy and me?”

Singletary, the suspected suspect in this case has not been arrested yet.

Kinsley’s is the latest crazy case of an American being shot.

In Austin, a cheerleader opened the wrong door in an Austin parking lot and shot Payton Washington in the leg and back. Ralph Yarl shot himself in the head in Kansas City after mistakenly ringing an incorrect doorbell. Kailyn Gillian was killed after her car drove into the wrong driveway upstate New York.

There has to be an existing mindset that someone is already on edge. They’re already agitated and they’re on the edge,” Dr. Phil McGraw tells . They’re not responding to the stimuli. The overreaction is due to a state of mind that they have in their heads.

I hope everyone who hears me say ‘calmdown’ and takes a breath. You know, instead of picking up a gun if you think you’re under attack, pick up the phone, call 911, do something different,” he says.

Dr. Phil The one thing that a person shouldn’t do, according to the expert is “picking up a weapon and pulling the trigger.” It is especially important when “there are children present.”