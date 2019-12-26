Iddari Lokam Okate Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Small Film Faces Big Trouble On Day 1

Iddari Lokam Okate is a 2019 Indian Telugu-language Romantic Drama Genre film starring Raj Tharun, Shalini Pandey, Nassar, Kalppalatha and Appaji Ambrisha in lead roles. This film was directed by G.R Krishna, Produced by DilRaju under his own banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

The music was scored by Mickey J Meher and cinematography by Sameer Reddy. Raj Tarun released Iddari Lokam Okate poster in April 2019 with director G R Krishna, Later Shalini Pandey was cast as the Female Protagonist. The Shooting began in May 2019 in Hyderabad.

The first look poster of the film was released on 7 October 2019. The producers of the film have announced that the film will be releasing On 25 December 2019 with Premiers on 24 December 2019 in the USA.

the makers of Iddari Lokam Okate have unveiled the release date teaser on social media, Named as ‘The world of Varsha & Mahi’.Later, The trailer was released on 17th December 2019 by DilRaju.The trailer received a good enough response with around 1.8 Million Views and 50k likes.

Later, The production house released trailer 2 on 20th December. This film’s original musical Jukebox was released on 13th December 2019 on youtube. The Trailer sees the story of two individuals who seem to keep crossing each other’s paths since birth. The film, despite the predictable story, seems like a feel-good one.

This is the second film that Raj Tarun is acting with Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner after the movie ‘Lover’ which was released in 2018. This film is simply a love story that will attract and impress all sections of the audience.

Raj Tarun was last seen in ‘Lover’, whereas Shalini was last seen in ‘118’ and ‘100% Kadhal’, the Tamil remake of ‘100% Love’. After experiencing a series of failures at the box-office, Raj Tarun took a break and signed this comeback film. This film’s success is much needed for him.

The film showcases some cute, romantic moments between the leads, and the cool music playing in the background will keep you thrilled.