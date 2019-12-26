Mathu Vadalara Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Small Movie Leaked By Pirates

Mathu Vadalara is an Indian Telugu-language comedy-drama thriller film directed by Ritesh Rana. The film was written by Ritesh Rana along with co-writer Teja R. This film features Sri Simha Koduri, Athulya Chandra, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Vidhyullekha Raman in prominent roles. This film will be theatrically released on 25th December 2019.

The film’s music was scored by Kaala Bhairava and got edited by Karthika Srinivas. This film’s director of photography(DOP) is Suresh Sarangam. Rakendu Mouli has written lyrics for this film. He is known for his performance in the movie ‘Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo’.

The film was produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha under their banner ‘Clap Entertainment’. The distribution and release duties were done by the banner ‘Mythri Movie Makers’. MMM banner got three big films before Mathu Vadalara which include ‘Chitralahari’, ‘Dear Comrade’, and ‘Gang Leader’.

The trailer of this film was released on 18th December 2019 on the ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ youtube page. At first, this trailer does not receive a proper response, But Later, it got a satisfactory response. This trailer got around 623 thousand views and 15 thousand likes.

This movie is about a character named ‘Babu’ who is a delivery boy living with his friends Yesu and Abhi. Due to low salary, he decides to quit, but then Yesu gives him an idea. The idea, however, soon twists out of control and Babu finds himself deep in trouble.

The music director ‘Kaala Bhairava’, MM Keeravani’s son has given some terrific background score. The picturization is gripping and top-notch with humorous dialogues. This film’s entire crew is young and most of them are debutants. The main lead in this film, Sri Simha, MM Keeravani’s son, looks natural in his Rusty look. Vennela Kishore’s comedy looks entertaining. Also, Satya and Naresh will be the main assets of the film.

Mathu Vadalara will be definitely an exciting film to watch. The film will become one of the decent and gripping thrillers of 2019. This film will be surely a perfect watch for all movie lovers.