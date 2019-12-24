Happy Christmas 2019 WhatsApp Status, FB Status, Quotes & Messages | Get Them All Here

December is here and so, Christmas is here again! Christmas, also called yule, Xmas is an annual festival that is celebrated on the eve of Jesus Christ’s birthday. This festival is celebrated on December 25 among humongous people around the world. Earlier, The month and date of Jesus’ birth are not known, But, Later, In the fourth century, the date was fixed on December 25.

At first, Christmas was not on the register of festivals which are celebrated by the early Christians, But, Christians believe that Jesus came into the world in the form of man to make amends for the sins of humanity. They feel that this is primarily important than knowing the exact date and hence, considered to be the main purpose in celebrating Christmas.

This festival is celebrated by the majority of the Christian community across the world along with some of the non-christian communities too. Celebrations of the festival have many creative things like gift-giving, Xmas music, exchanging Christmas cards, church servicing, specific meal, and an exhibition of various Christmas decorations, including Christmas trees and Christmas lights.

In addition, there are several distinct activities which include Secret Santa, where co-workers in a company/workplace exchange gifts with each other, and a Santa Claus who is known for bringing gifts to children on the day of the festival.

Christmas cards are used as messages of greeting exchanged between co-workers, friends and family members during Festival session. The first Christmas card was made in London in 1843 which says “wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year”.

Christmas is also known as the peak selling season for retailers in different nations across the world. Trades increase as people purchase gifts, decorations to gift their friends or family. It has been observed from a survey that the Christmas shopping season generally starts in early October. Also, Different companies like Amazon, Flipkart will have a peak season for around 2-3 months to celebrate the festival season.

Christmas Quotes

The main reason Santa is so jolly because he knows where all the bad girls live. – George Carlin

Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. – Calvin Coolidge

That’s the true spirit of Christmas; people being helped by people other than me. – Jerry Seinfield

I like the idea of putting your Christmas wish list up and letting people share it. – Bill Gates

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. – Norman Vincent Peale

Christmas Messages / SMS