I Worried Vacation Would Hurt My Gains, but It Helps Me Recover

I used to worry I’d “lose my gains” if I went on holiday and didn’t work out.

I learned that I won’t lose my progress or muscle very quickly. A break can help me to recover.

While I now travel with resistance bands, they are still an option.

Going on vacation used to be accompanied by some discomfort when you were away from the gym for more than a week.

It was partly because I loved training but also because I was afraid I would lose my gains.

Now, I have a relaxed approach to staying fit while on vacation. I know that taking a break from the gym will not cause my muscles to shrink, but it can actually help my body and mind to recover.

A break from workouts can help the body recover

At the start of the pandemic, I found myself, like many people, facing the challenge of how to workout at home without any equipment.

I used to strength train at the gym five to six days a week. I was afraid I would lose muscle mass if I didn’t have heavy weights. This didn’t happen.

Taking a break, whether for a week or longer, can actually be really beneficial and help people make progress because it allows the body to recover fully — this is why many fitness professionals recommend “deload weeks,” which is where you significantly reduce training intensity and volume, sometimes doing nothing at all.

“Recovery is just as important in the process of improvement, and a stressed body can hold you back from your goals,” Insider was told by Connor Minney, a personal trainer.

After a few days away, I feel more motivated to return to the gym and I’m always ready to go.

If you feel a bit sluggish after a vacation, it is likely that you have consumed too many pizzas, chips and cocktails while on vacation. It’s not because you didn’t train.

I travel with resistance bands

Last week I went abroad for the first time in a year and I packed a couple of resistance bands — one long-loop, one short-loop. These bands take up almost no space in my luggage. I also like the fact that I have the option to use them if necessary.

They are an option and not a necessity for me. They are also versatile and can be used with bodyweight exercises such as push-ups and planks to get a great workout.

My bands were only used for 15 minutes during my five-day vacation. I don’t feel guilty for not using them for more.

Personally, I’m not going to plan my holiday around working out. While some people enjoy working out, that is fine. I wouldn’t mind if I was staying at a gym. But my main goal for vacation is to unwind and relax from the stresses of daily life.

Walking and swimming in the ocean are two of my favorite ways to stay active.

Keeping fit is an important part of my life, but a healthy relationship with fitness means knowing when working out can sit on the back-burner — and not feeling any guilt about it.