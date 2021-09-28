Fernando Gago Real Madrid Footballer Caught Cheating on wife with best friend!

Fernando Gago spent five years at Real Madrid and earned 61 caps for Argentina but has allegedly slept with the best friend of his four-time WTA title winner wife, Gisela Dulko

Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago has reportedly split from his tennis star wife after allegedly cheating on her with her best friend.

Gisela Dulko (36), is said to have sent the former footballer home after he was seen in bed with Veronica, a dance studio owner.

Journalist Cinthia Fernandez claimed on a prime-time Argentinian TV show: “Gisela apparently found them in her own home, in her own bed.

“She opened the door and there was Fernando Gago with this other woman,” she added: “They got married ten years ago and have three children. They always kept a low profile. They separated because of his unfaithfulness. He cheated on her with her best friend.

“That group of friends was mums at their kids’ school. Gisela has changed them to a different school.”

The astonishing claims come as Gago, who retired less than a year ago from football following a string of injuries, resigned as manager of Argentinian side Club Atletico Aldosivi after six straight defeats.

The Argentinian football league’s top division currently has the senior squad, which is based in Mar del Plata. Unconfirmed local reports say Gago’s infidelity is thought to have sped up his decision to quit.

Gago, who played 61 games for Argentina, as well as Boca Juniors (Rome, Valencia, Velez Sarsfield) and Velez Sarsfield for Boca Juniors, has not been officially commenting on the claims of cheating.

His wife, who climbed to the top of the world at No. 1 in her career, was also a star. 26-year-old Gago won four WTA singles titles, but she specialized in doubles and was ranked world No. 1. She has remained silent.

Gago and Gisela, who announced their retirement at 34 last November from football, have not updated their Instagram for several months.

The former footballer’s last post on Instagram, where he still describes himself as Aldosivi’s manager, was 41 weeks ago.

Veronica Laffitte has been named as the teacher of dance at the heart of the scandalous claims about love cheats in Argentina.

Gago, a former tennis star, married Palermo’s Palermo neighbor in Palermo in July 2011, while the ex-footballer was still playing at Real Madrid.

Gago reportedly asked a friend tennis player for her number and they started dating.

At the star-studded wedding party, many tennis and football players were there.

Their three children are Mateo, Antonella, and Daniele.

