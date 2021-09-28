Little Mix star Perrie Edwards shares Cute Pic of Baby Axel on Instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has shared a sweet snap of her baby son Axel.

New mum Perrie Edwards has shown off a super-cute snap of her five-week-old baby son Axel, who she welcomed with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last month

The photo shows the little boy’s ear and hand. Perrie Edwards gave birth last month.

Proud mom Perrie captioned her snap with a simple heart.

A photo was uploaded by Perrie two weeks after she gave birth to Axel. It shows him sleeping in a white blanket and Moses basket with a blue bobble hat.

Captioning that picture she wrote: “2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

Axel is an anagram of his footballer father Alex’s name – and Perrie’s Little Mix bandmates were among the first to congratulate the new parents after their initial announcement.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote: “I am so proud of you and I love you so much, what an angel.”

Perrie was no doubt proud of Leigh-Anne, who announced a couple of days afterward that she had given birth to twins with fiancé Andre Gray.

She shared a snap of her two babies’ feet and the singer penned: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21.”

Perrie replied: “Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!”

Perrie and Alex, who have been together for four and a half years, have been sharing their journey to parenthood on social media since they went public with the news that Perrie was pregnant in May.

The singer shared the news their baby had been born last month alongside a series of adorable black and white snaps, showing their child’s tiny limbs.

Fans had been alerted to the fact Perrie was in labor when footballer Alex didn’t play for Liverpool, citing “personal reasons”.

Perrie’s post was liked by more than 340,000 people in less than 15 minutes after the happy news was announced.

The first cute look at Axel received a lot of attention, and many hearts emojis were added to the comments.

Jade Thirlwall (the only member of Little Mix currently not having given birth) has opened up about how Perrie, Leigh Anne, and Perrie cope as new mothers.

Leigh-Anne, 29, welcomed twins with partner Andre Gray in August, announcing the arrival of her “miracle” babies on Instagram with a sweet picture of the tots’ feet.

“They have been saying that they just don’t know sleep anymore, they don’t know sleep exists now – it’s just gone,” She spoke to Ireland’s The Strawberry alarm clock radio show.

She also revealed she’d only just decided what she’s going to get the new mums because it took her “so long” for her to think of a good idea.

She confessed to Ed Sheeran, the flame-haired musician, who had advised her on what she should get her friends after they had a drink following a Euro 2020 football match.

“He was telling me that when he had his baby, everyone always forgets about the mum and that they might need something too,” Jade stated.

“I was like, that’s really good advice. I think I’m going to get the girls something like an in-house spa day so they get a treat.”