I.R.S. to End Use of Facial Recognition for Identity Verification

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service plans to stop using facial recognition software to identify taxpayers accessing their accounts on the agency’s website amid concerns over privacy and data security.

The decision comes as the I.R.S. is coping with a daunting tax season, faced with backlogs of old tax returns, staffing shortages and additional complexity related to paying stimulus and child tax credits. Now, amid those challenges, the agency must change how it verifies the identity of taxpayers.

The I.R.S. said on Monday that it would “transition away” from using a third-party service for facial recognition to help authenticate people creating new online accounts. The transition will occur over the coming weeks to prevent additional disruptions to the tax filing season, which ends April 18.

At the center of the controversy is ID.me, an identity verification company that was awarded an $86 million contract by the Treasury Department last year to make taxpayer accounts more secure at a time when data leaks have been a growing concern. But the service, which requires taxpayers to take video selfies as part of the verification process, frustrated taxpayers and raised concern about the collection of sensitive biometric data.