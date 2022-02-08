Leslie Jones Says Beijing Games Might Be Her Last Twitter Olympics

Former Saturday Night Live cast member and enthusiastic Olympics tweeter Leslie Jones says the the 2022 Beijing Winter games might be her last, writing today, “Leslie Jones does [not] stay anywhere I’m not welcomed.”

Jones, who has been tweeting her comic reactions to Olympic games since the 2016 Rio competitions, wrote on Instagram and Twitter today that she is “tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it.”

In response to various comments on her Twitter page, Jones explained that trolls aren’t the problem. “It’s NBC,” she responded, repeatedly.

Specifically, Jones writes on the Instagram post, “They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them. I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love.”

When Jones was a cast member on NBC’s SNL in 2016, the network made her an NBC Olympics correspondent.

NBC has not commented on Jones’ complaints.