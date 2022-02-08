Project Runway Season 20 – Details We Know So Far

First thing’s first, when will we be able to see Season 20 of “Project Runway”? Here’s the bad news: We can’t give you an exact date because “Project Runway” hasn’t officially been renewed. Don’t panic, though. At the time of this publication, Season 19 is still airing, so Bravo has yet to begin filming Season 20. However, we can make some educated guesses about when we might be blessed with a new season.

Producers began casting work for Season 19 in February 2020, per The Wrap. Based on Variety’s reporting, we also know that filming for Season 19 began around April of that year. So, if Season 20 follows a similar schedule (and there’s no reason to think it wouldn’t), we can expect casting to begin this February, followed by filming shortly after.

The process of actually making a show can be a long one. After casting and filming, the crew needs to edit hours’ worth of footage into something coherent and watchable. So, what does this all mean for Season 20? Since Season 19 didn’t air until October 2021, we can likely expect to see Season 20’s premiere episode around that time as well.