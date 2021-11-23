I made Ina Garten’s Mac and cheese, and it’s perfect for Thanksgiving

The mac and cheese was the star of my Friendsgiving dinner.





My Friendsgiving was a huge success with the pasta.



Anneta Konstantinides/Insider







There was a wonderful spread with cornbread, mashed potatoes and brisket. But the best part? Everyone couldn’t stop talking and eating this mac and cheese.

The breadcrumb crust gave each bite a crunchy crunch and the sauce was decadent but not overwhelming the dish.

My boyfriend, who was also my sous-chef, stated that the pasta was delicious. “exceptionally creamy”And the “perfect mix of salt and breadcrumbs.”

“I love how all the pasta just hugs the cheese and breadcrumbs,”Jeff was our friend. “It’s like a hug in your mouth.”