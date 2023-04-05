I flew from London to Ibiza, and I bought a pint of beer for half the price of a standard crate.

A BRIT was able to fly to Spain and get a pint for less than £15 – which is cheaper than the cost of a box of lager in a UK supermarket.

Callum Ryan, 22, spotted a box of 12 Estrella for £15 in Sainsbury’s, and wondered if he could get a sunnier pint for less.

4 Callum flew from the UK to Ibiza in order to purchase a pint. Credit: SWNS

4 The cost of his pint and flight were less expensive than the one he bought in a grocery store. Credit: SWNS

4 His flight cost £10 and his pint on arrival was less than £4 Credit: SWNS

So he booked a flight from London Stansted to Ibiza Airport with Ryanair, at a cost of just £10.

Once Callum landed in Ibiza he went to Rita’s Cantina for a pint of the same beer, which cost him €4 (£3.49).

Callum is a Milton Keynes content creator who said, “I wanted show how it can be done.”

It also shows how a long weekend could look like a great night out.

There is no better way to travel the globe than by traveling.

“I didn’t know how affordable it was to travel. I recommend it to everybody.”

Callum flew from London to Ibiza, Spain on March 27, 2023. Callum stayed over night and returned to the United States on March 28, 2023.

His hotel cost €60 and his flight back was £10.

Callum posted footage via YouTube of his trip. His Tiktok channelThe site has over one million followers.

Many people watched. Video They were inspired by the idea to create a similar product to help avoid paying UK prices.

One commented: “Shows just how ridiculous the UK is!” Let’s go to the other side.

One said, “Guess I’m Going to Ibiza Then.”

He has done similar stunts before.

He shared earlier this year how he traveled to Italy for a pizza and that it cost him less than Domino’s, even after he paid for his flights.

He paid just £8 for a last-minute plane ticket from London Stansted to Milan.

In the video, he showed how he packed lightly with just a small backpack before boarding his Ryanair flight – and lucked out when no one sat next to him.

It is possible to purchase a follow-up video, he then headed to a local restaurant in Milan, where he paid just €8.50 (£7.50) for a margarita pizza and another €2.50 (£2.22) for service charge.

Adding that to the flight, it means he paid just £17.72 – cheaper than a medium Domino’s pizza which costs £19.99.

Other people have undertaken similar trips too, with a woman and her friend flying to Lanzarote for a day out for just £23.

Sending an email TikTokThe couple, who are parents to seven children, decided to take the 2,500-mile journey after spotting cheap flights.

The couple spent only nine hours in the Spanish islands, taking in the boy’s beauty.

The video shows her enjoying a cocktail at the beach while she says it is “better than a Sunday around Sainsbury’s!”

This couple bought a Barcelona-bound day trip for just $199.

And Abbie, from Manchester, told her 19k TikTok followers about her cheap – and fast – trips abroad, including £10 return flights across Europe.