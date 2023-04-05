Malia Obama Takes A Major Step In Her Hollywood Career

Is Malia Obama a Good Screenwriter? According to her TV boss…

Malia Obama is adding a new title to her résumé: director.

The former First Daughter will make her directorial debut with a short film produced by Donald Glover‘s company, Gilga, he told GQ In an April 4 interview

Although there is not much information available about this project, you can be sure that it has its risks.

Donald also knows as Childish GambinoThe outlet was told by. “You’re [Barack] Obama‘s daughter. You will be reprimanded for making a poor film.

Malia has plenty of experience, so don’t be alarmed. After all, the 24-year-old worked alongside Donald, her mentor, on his Prime Video series Swarm. Dre plays the lead role in this show. We Hate U Giving actress Dominique FishbackHis obsession with a BeyoncéShe is a musician-like character who leads her to a darker path.

Malia was able to handle the subject matter without any difficulty. She worked in the writers room. Swarm.